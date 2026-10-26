Atletico Madrid reach decision on selling Julian Alvarez to Arsenal in January transfer window

Atletico Madrid have made up their mind on whether or not they will sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Arsenal wanted to sign Alvarez from Atletico in the summer of 2026.

The north London club were reportedly willing to pay more than £100million for the former Manchester City striker.

However, Alvarez only wanted to join Barcelona, who had a huge bid for the striker rejected.

Atletico maintained throughout the summer transfer window that they were never going to sell the Argentina international striker to Barcelona.

The striker has since been reintegrated into Diego Simeone’s squad at Atletico.

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The 26-year-old has scored two goals and given two assists in nine matches in all competitions for the Spanish club so far this season.

Alvarez issued a public apology to Atletico fans over the weekend for demanding a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

The striker told Movistar: “I want to apologise to our fans for my words during the World Cup.

“It was a mistake in terms of how I expressed myself and the timing.

“I understand the fans’ [anger] especially given how they’ve supported me since I arrived.

“They have been very generous toward me. Now it’s time for me to get to work and give everything I’ve got.”

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said: “I have a great deal of respect for people who apologise, because apologising is not easy.

I’m very happy for [Alvarez], he must feel a great sense of peace.

“When someone says something like that, it’s because they truly mean it. As for the player, I’m absolutely delighted … We need him.

“If the club wants to reach the heights the fans dream of, we need Julian Alvarez to be at his best.”

Arsenal told Atletico Madrid will not sell Julian Alvarez in January

TEAMtalk has now reported that Atletico have decided to keep Alvarez for the rest of the season and have told Arsenal that they will not sell him in the January transfer window.

The reliable transfer news outlet has stated: ‘As we revealed previously, Arsenal have continued to keep in touch with Alvarez’s representatives since the window closed, hoping that he might become more open to a move elsewhere when January arrived.

‘That possibility appeared to offer renewed encouragement to Mikel Arteta’s side, with Alvarez understood to be increasingly receptive to the prospect of leaving Atletico for a different destination.

‘Arsenal were firmly positioned at the head of the queue should that change of heart translate into a transfer.

‘However, we understand that Atletico have now made their position clear to Arsenal, PSG and Alvarez himself: the forward will not be allowed to leave during the current season.’

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