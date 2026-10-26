Trent Alexander-Arnold reaches decision on Liverpool return from Real Madrid in January

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claiming that the Real Madrid right-back has no plans to leave the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are exploring a move for Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the season.

Intermediaries have reportedly made contact with Liverpool, who are willing to get a deal done for the England international right-back.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The Englishman has had a disappointing time at Madrid so far, having started only 17 LaLiga games.

With Madrid manager Jose Mourinho playing Federico Valverde at right-back despite the Uruguayan star being a midfielder by trade, Alexander-Arnold is now the third-choice player for that position behind the 28-year-old and Denzel Dumfries, who joined Los Blancos from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

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Valverde started at right-back in Madrid’s 2-1 win against Barcelona at Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday.

Dumfries replaced the Uruguayan star in the second half of LaLiga game, with Alexander-Arnold coming in the fourth minute of injury time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold plans Real Madrid stay

When asked whether he thinks that Alexander-Arnold could leave Madrid, Balague told talkSPORT: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time’. That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position (Valverde and Dumfries) and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

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“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

Former Southampton star Charlie Austin recently said that Liverpool should bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield if they get the chance.

Austin, who is a Liverpool fan, told talkSPORT last week: “If I’m taking him back to the Premier League, do I want to see Trent Alexander-Arnold at another Premier League club? Absolutely not.

“He would make teams better… sometimes, you have to just park it and if he comes back [to Liverpool], he’s going to have to mend a lot of bridges, but him playing for Manchester City, him playing for Chelsea… that’s a horrible thought, it really is.”

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