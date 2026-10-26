Michael Carrick might never manage again if Manchester United sack him

Insider Alex Crook feels Michael Carrick might never manage again, with his Manchester United spell only coming about because of a “sense of duty” to the club who may now sack him.

Since he became caretaker manager of United in the second half of last season, Carrick has still managed under 30 games. The 16 as caretaker were far more successful as the 13 since he became permanent boss.

Indeed, points per game is down from 2.25 to just one, and the Red Devils haven’t won since early September.

There’s a sense Carrick’s spell will come to an end, potentially this week, and if that happens, Crook feels he might never manage again.

He told talkSPORT: “Is it the Glazers’ fault? Yes. Ultimately, all of this is the Glazers’ fault, and I don’t deviate from that nor do Manchester United fans.

“The matchgoing supporters made their feelings particularly clear towards the hierarchy, and I am not saying Michael Carrick is perfect either.

“I do think it is a little bit distasteful the number of people that are almost revelling in Carrick’s downfall.

“This is someone who has handled himself with tremendous dignity.

“The number of people queuing up to have a pop at Michael Carrick I think is unfair.

“I am not sure we’ll see him in the dugout again, I don’t know if he was desperate to go back into management after Middlesbrough.

“I think he felt a sense of duty to Manchester United. I think he knew he was on a hiding to nothing, certainly long term.”

Michael Carrick sack call not made yet

As of Monday afternoon – the day after United were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth – a sack decision has not been made.

Indeed, there are suggestions of internal talks at Carrington, with Carrick present, but no official call.

Telegraph journalist James Ducker revealed on X: ‘Michael Carrick will be at Carrington this afternoon to watch #MUFC Under 21 take on Hull City in a behind closed doors friendly. Game had been due to kick off at 2pm. Crisis talks over Carrick future and next moves continue.’

There is an overwhelming sense that Carrick will not be at the club this time next week, but for now, there’s no definitive answer on that.

The manager has made it clear he won’t walk away, saying after losing to the Cherries: “Listen, it’s a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it.

“What it looks like, what’s next, I really don’t know. I’ll always do what’s best for this football club, I’ve said it all along and I don’t change that now.

“I love what I do, I love the position I’m in and I feel a responsibility, but I’ll wait and see.”

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