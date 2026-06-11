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Nike has moved away from bland templates with the home nation shirt and it could be the best World Cup shirt ever worn by the USA.

When the USA line up against Paraguay they will wear a bold home shirt with wavy stripes across the front. The away kit will feature stars in probably the least subtle nod to the stars and stripes flag that dominates US culture.

Nike’s bold move to ignore bland monochrome designs that plagued the national side in previous tournaments was influenced by the players themselves, who disliked the dull white shirts of Qatar 2022 and wanted something more eye-catching. The players were asked as early as 2023 for input in designing the shirt in an attempt to create an iconic design that fans will love.

The result is a kit that could go down in World Cup history as a cult classic. Just like wavy lines mesmerised fans on the Nigeria kit in World Cup 2018, leading to a sell out online in minutes when it finally went on sale, the USA kit is eye-catching, brash and unashamedly American.

It has been a hit with the fans too. A fashion accessory to be worn across summer 2026 when the world was watching the USA join Mexico and Canada in hosting the world’s biggest sporting event.

Fans have already been spotted in the shirt in crowds at friendly games where the USMNT are not even participating. England’s 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Orlando featured several fans proudly wearing the new USA home shirt.

“I think between both kits there is something for everybody,” said Ronnie J. Stewart, global product director for Nike. “If you want to be loud and proud and represent the crest, no one’s going to doubt who you’re there for in the light kit. If you’re looking for that lifestyle look that works off the field, the dark is for you.”

The new USA home shirt is on sale at Nike in two different variations; an authentic, player worn shirt and a less expensive fan shirt. You can buy them in time for the opening game against Panama here.

Nike has not stopped there to tap into the football fan market in the USA. It has also launched a streetwear and leisure range alongside the shirts including Nike trainers. It follows the elite European clubs in offering more than just a match day shirt for fans to purchase.

The new collection, named Nike x VAA, includes F1-style jackets, bags and clothing emblazoned with sponsors and evoking the spirit of the World Cup 1994, which was also hosted in the USA. You can buy that collection here.