Jamie Carragher believes Declan Rice is “one of the best midfield players Arsenal have ever had” as four of his teammates were also “absolutely outstanding” in the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The Gunners raced out of the traps at Anfield and took the lead after Rice’s superb overlapping run and cross was finished off by Kai Havertz at the back post.

Liverpool roared back into the game and should have had a penalty when Jurrien Timber tugged Alexander Isak’s shirt, while Alexis Mac Allister somehow headed Milos Kerkez’s wicked cross over the bar.

READ: Arsenal set to retain PL title after masterfully turning chaos into control as Isak costs Liverpool

But Arsenal held out impressively before the break and then regained control in the second half as Liverpool failed to register a shot on target at Anfield for the first time in Premier League history.

It was another outstanding performance from Declan Rice, which had Carragher drooling in the Sky Sports studio after the game.

“He’s the best midfield player in the Premier League by a long way; it’s not even a debate,” Carragher said.

“Declan Rice is the best midfield player in this country.

“I’m not an Arsenal fan, but sometimes I hear people speak about him.

“And I’m sort of flabbergasted that they don’t understand football and they’re not watching the same game as me.

“He’s a world-class midfield player. There’s absolutely no doubt about it. One of the best midfield players Arsenal have ever had.

“They’ve had some obviously great ones. You think of Patrick Vieira and Liam Brady. He’s right up there with the best of them.”

‘Absolutely outstanding’ quartet

Carragher was also full of praise for the Arsenal back four or Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.

He added: “It was a brilliant game and both teams can take a lot from it. Liverpool played really well. They didn’t do enough but you are playing against, defensively, the best team in this country, arguably in Europe and that is without the best centre-back in the world in Saliba.

“When you think about Arsenal winning titles, especially in ’89 and ’91 with Tony Adams and that famous back four, I think we’re getting close to putting this back four up against that and in that converstaion.

“To come to Anfield and be put under that much pressure and not have a shot on target from the opposition, or Liverpool not to have a big chance given the money they’ve spent on their attack is absolutely outstanding.”