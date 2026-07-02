Two reasons why Arsenal ‘turned down chance to sign’ Sandro Tonali before £100m Tottenham deal

Sandro Tonali, who is leaving Newcastle United for Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta did not want to pay the wages and agent fees for Sandro Tonali, according to a journalist, as the Newcastle United midfielder opens up on his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have agreed on a £100million deal with Newcastle for Tonali, who will undergo a medical at the north London club on Thursday.

Newcastle will receive £92.5m upfront for the Italy international midfielder, with a further £7.5m to come in add-ons.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham will pay Tonali £275,000 per week in salary.

Arsenal were also interested in Tonali, as Arteta and Berta look to reinforce their midfield department.

The Gunners won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, but they are keen on adding more quality players to their squad.

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Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Tonali from Newcastle on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Sandro Tonali cost too much for Arsenal

The Gunners had maintained interest in the Italy international midfielder, but he is now off to their bitter north London rivals Tottenham instead.

According to The Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, Arsenal decided to abandon their pursuit of Tonali because of his wage demands and the agent fees involved.

Ryder posted on X at 10:06am on July 2: “#THFC are understood to have been irked by Newcastle insisting on £100m deal for Sandro Tonali but were told the sale would not go through for anything less.

“#Arsenal also turned down chance to sign Tonali after wage demands and agent fees.”

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Sandro Tonali excited to be joining Tottenham

With Tonali getting ready for his medical in England on Thursday, the midfielder spoke to the Italian media at the airport in his native country.

Tonali said: “It was a bit long. We had a sort of agreement with Newcastle, we spoke every day and we made it.

“They wanted the best from me, we wanted the best deal for them.

“We parted on excellent terms.

“We’re all happy and I’m ready for this new adventure.”

The Italian midfielder added: “Why Tottenham?

“De Zerbi played a huge role in this, and it’s also a lifestyle and family choice after three years at Newcastle.

“De Zerbi deserves much of the credit.

“He did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend, but also as a hard worker.

“He’s committed to this.

“We’ll take it step by step. Medicals and signing, and then we’ll go on retreat.

“The team will be assembled in a month because the World Cup is here.

“The club is coming off a difficult season, but we’ll try to make sure everything goes well.”

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