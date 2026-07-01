Luka Vuskovic will leave Tottenham, who are ready to sign Sandro Tonali

Fabrizio Romano has stated Tottenham are ready to go ‘all in’ on Sandro Tonali after agreeing the large sale fee of defender Luka Vuskovic, to Brighton.

Spurs have done well with their early recruitment, signing their first two players for free, and then landing Jan Paul van Hecke for £52million. Tottenham are reported to have agreed to sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes for £85million, and amid their chase for Tonali, more money will surely need to come in.

Now, transfer insiders such as Romano and David Ornstein report Spurs have agreed a deal to sell defender Vuskovic to Brighton.

Per Romano, the fixed fee will be of £46million, and the deal could rise to £50million.

Brighton had long been interested in signing Vuskovic and had made good progress, with Romano stating personal terms have also been agreed.

The sale appears to be looking ahead to another big new signing, as the insider states Tottenham are ‘ready to go all in’ on Newcastle midfielder Tonali.

Newcastle’s expected decision revealed

News has broken that Tottenham have made their second bid for the Newcastle midfielder, of around £90million, following a £75million bid being knocked back.

Multiple insider accounts have caught wind of that bid from Spurs, and Romano has hinted it could be accepted, having tweeted eyes, fire and the white circle emoji, signalling hope for Tottenham.

But elsewhere, there is less confidence that the north London club will get their man with this bid.

READ: Tonali next? The biggest signings by clubs outside Champions League – summed up by brilliant Klopp quote

Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs have both suggested there’s a little way to go yet before Tottenham get their man.

Firstly, Crook posted: ‘New #THFC bid in for Sandro Tonali worth around £90m. #NUFC still likely to hold out for more.

Jacobs followed with: ‘Newcastle hoping for £100m. Talks between clubs continue. Spurs remain optimistic.’

But with Romano suggesting Tottenham are ready to go all in following the agreed sale of Vuskovic, it would not be a surprise to see them return with the sort of offer the Magpies want to receive.

While there’s distance between what the clubs are thinking right now, the gap is not a massive one to close, and Spurs’ determination could come to the fore in the chase for one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

READ MORE: Tottenham reject Newcastle bid for Gray as Spurs close in on two record-breaking deals