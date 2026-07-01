Harry Kane scored a brace to bring England from behind against DR Congo and set up a round of 16 tie with hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Kane rifled home the winner four minutes from time, after equalising in the 75th minute, spinning away from his marker before heading home Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a shock seventh-minute lead, the unmarked winger taking control of the ball wide in the box before drilling a low strike with his right foot to beat keeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Congolese keeper Lionel Mpasi made excellent saves from Jude Bellingham and Kane, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocking a goalbound effort from Marcus Rashford.

At the other end, Yoane Wissa hit the post from inside the six-yard area before the break.

England will play Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

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