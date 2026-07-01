Harry Kane the "hero" for England in the World Cup round of 32

Harry Kane knows he had a “hero moment” as England beat DR Congo, as Micah Richards hailed him as an “absolute superstar” for his role.

There were shades of Slovakia 2024 as England came from behind to beat DR Congo and advance to the World Cup round of 16. The Three Lions had been down early on and were in trouble until Kane found space in the box in the 75th minute, heading the ball into the net.

Unlike the Slovakia game in the last Euros, in which the goal came later, England weren’t forced to extra time, as Kane once again cropped up in the box, creating space and lashing home past Congo keeper Lionel Mpasi.

Kane knows he was England’s hero against Congo.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Kane accepted his role, stating: “It feels amazing, what a crazy game. A tough team, an organised team, we upped the level, their goalkeeper made some unbelievable saves.

“We spoke about teams having hero moments, we have hero moments, for me, it was today. You have to stay patient in these games, knockout football, the pressure is higher. We spoke about being ourselves, from an attacking point of view, our best game of the tournament.

“Still things to work on. These rounds about going through. This one and the next one, the next one, away in Mexico, against Mexico, we have to grind wins out.

“I told the boys to enjoy it, sometimes as an England player, games you’re expected to win, you don’t celebrate as you should, we’re the same as every other nation, we’re through, but enjoy it, we’re at the World Cup. We’re fighting for every moment and little margin. I want the boys to enjoy it, enjoy the moment with the fans and we go again in four days.

“We spoke after the Croatia game, the subs making an impact, keeping the level higher, B [Bukayo Saka] and Ant [Anthony Gordon], over 90 minutes we’re tough to handle. Pleased for everyone involved, let’s keep it going.”

READ MORE: Harry Kane tipped for Ballon d’Or after England beat DR Congo at World Cup as BBC pundits stunned

Kane a superstar – Richards

Leyton Orient’s Demetri Mitchell posted on X during the game: ‘Has Kane ever had a clutch moment?’

Within minutes, he’d had two, and former England international Micah Richards feels there’s a reason Thomas Tuchel has so much faith in him.

Richards said on BBC: “Thomas Tuchel has built his team around Harry Kane because he’s a genuine superstar. It is about moments. Kane is the only one who has stepped up when they needed him most. What a hero.”

READ MORE: England player ratings: Pickford’s rare slip, Kane saves Tuchel and Three Lions