Nottingham Forest reportedly have an agreement in place to hire Oliver Glasner, after they sent an 11:58pm sack email to Vitor Pereira, with two minutes to go on a dismissal clause.

Forest have parted with a lot of managers in the past year. It was Nuno Espirito Santo in September 2025, Ange Postecoglou in October, Sean Dyche in February 2026 and now Pereira has gone.

After just 20 matches in charge of the City Ground outfit, Pereira has been given the boot.

Per Ben Jacobs, Forest have terminated the manager’s contract using a clause which was only active through to June 30.

The insider states an email was sent to Pereira at 11:58pm, two minutes before it would have been futile. He reports the club and manager had been aligned on their pre-season tournament, and they’d recently held a meeting about summer plans.

There had also been a meeting for the Portuguese boss to discuss a new contract at the City Ground.

Jacobs and Jason Burt have both reported that former Crystal Palace boss Glasner is the man who will take over from Pereira at Forest.

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Glasner to succeed Pereira

Burt, reporting for The Telegraph, reports that discussions are still ongoing with Pereira, though he also reports the existence of the clause in his contract.

He states that Glasner will succeed the Forest boss, having previously been considered for the Manchester United and Chelsea jobs, which are now filled.

The departing Palace boss is coming off the back of a great season, in which his side won the UEFA Conference League.

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With that achievement under his belt, and the other clubs who were interested in making him their boss of late, there is a sense that this could be a step backwards for Glasner.

Forest finished 16th in the Premier League last season, though that was only one place and one point below Forest, who in the previous campaign finished seventh in the league.

Palace have only twice finished in the top half of the top flight in the 13 years they’ve been in it during this period, so there may be more chance of eking something out of Forest than there is at Selhurst Park.

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