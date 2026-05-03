Iraola overcomes Glasner in battle of departing managers as Bournemouth beat distracted Palace

Iraola got the better of Glasner ahead of their summer exits

Any club who has both Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner on their managerial shortlists might be tempted to lean towards the former after his Bournemouth side beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

With both teams going into this game knowing their managers will be leaving at the end of the season, this was as much a showcase of their appeal to prospective future employers as it was a decisive game towards the final Premier League standings.

While Palace had one eye on their upcoming Conference League semi-final second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk, which can explain their under-par performance, Bournemouth were all over them in the first half.

By the time Palace had their first (tame) shot, the second half had only just got underway and Bournemouth were already 2-0 up.

Bournemouth took the lead inside the first 10 minutes. Alex Scott swung a corner in and Evanilson glanced it on before Jefferson Lerma diverted the ball into his own net, ever so marginally, to the benefit of his former club.

Scott provided for Evanilson again moments later after Daichi Kamada gave the ball away, but the striker’s shot flew over.

Next, Scott spread the play well for Alex Jimenez, whose cross picked out Rayan – only for the Brazilian to head over.

Dean Henderson had to use his feet to save a shot on target from Marcus Tavernier, who’d been picked out in huge space via a Tyler Adams through ball.

Henderson was in the thick of the action shortly after, dropping the ball just before softly clipping Marcos Senesi on the way down to give away a penalty, which – after being confirmed with a VAR check – Eli Junior Kroupi blasted in.

Glasner reacted with a triple change at half time, with Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell and Ismaila Sarr brought on. Palace stabilised over the early stages of the second half, but without being able to reduce the deficit.

And some of those familiar mistakes from the first half began to creep back in, with some wastefulness in possession.

It became 3-0 when David Brooks slid the ball through for Rayan to finish smartly across Henderson.

The result by this point was done and dusted. Palace had a couple of half chances to no avail, with Djordje Petrovic thwarting Sarr within the last 10 minutes.

Sarr hit the post towards the end after being picked out by Wharton, although he may have been offside anyway. He also pulled an effort wide in stoppage time.

Given the European distractions, this shouldn’t be the match that Glasner is judged on. Should he lead Palace to the Conference League trophy, it will immediately restore his credentials. Games like this will be swiftly forgotten (although in terms of other deterrents, his outspoken nature may live longer in the memory).

But for anyone wanting to cast a judgement over Iraola instead, the way Bournemouth picked off Palace to preserve their long unbeaten run should offer encouragement.

Europe is now in sight for the first time in the club’s history. Even the Champions League might not be out of reach if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League to offer England an extra spot for the team who come sixth.

Both managers today have a chance to go out on a high, but – not just because of this result – Iraola looks the more inviting option right now.

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