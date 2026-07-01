Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is ready to return to management, as he’s willing to take the Germany role after they bowed out of the World Cup.

Klopp hasn’t been a manager since 2024, when he departed Liverpool following a successful nine-year spell. He has since taken up a role as Head of Global Soccer at the Red Bull clubs.

But a return to management could be on the cards, with the Germany job potentially becoming available following their exit from the World Cup.

Klopp’s home nation were beaten on penalties by Paraguay in the round of 32, something of a shock exit given the way it happened and opponent who caused it.

Current boss Julian Nagelsmann is under contract util 2028, but there are suggestions Germany could part company with him.

Per Romano, Klopp is ready to take control if that happens.

He said on YouTube: “In case of decision from the DFB… In case they decide to go for him, Jurgen Klopp could be open to taking the job.

“Don’t underestimate the possibility to see Klopp back in football as next coach of the German national team.

“Klopp would be open. That now depends on the Federation. If they decide to go for Nagelsmann, stay, build with him, or if they say ‘thank you, goodbye,’ Klopp would be open to taking the job.

“Keep an eye on this one because it’s going to be very interesting for Jurgen Klopp, who would come out of retirement and try a new opportunity.”

READ: Germany 2026 are now basically England and that’s got to hurt

Klopp won’t manage another English club

Klopp has shut down the potential of managing a few sides in recent times, and when he left Liverpool, he promised never to take control of another English club.

The German said: “What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 percent.

“That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.”

But there have long been suggestions that the former Liverpool boss could take a national team job – England and Germany the main ones given his connection to the countries.

Klopp’s home nation would evidently be the job he’d be more connected with, and if the chance arises, it will be very interesting to see if he does indeed take it.

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