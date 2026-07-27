Liverpool eye Everton star as Barcola alternative as target ‘wants to join’ another club

Liverpool want Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have made just two signings so far this summer with Osasuna’s Victor Munoz and Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet joining, while the latter deal had already been agreed in the summer.

Liverpool are now looking for another winger to replace Mohamed Salah after allowing the Egpytian to leave this summer to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande was top of their list but Real Madrid look to be closing in on a deal and Paris Saint-Germain winger Barcola is now their main target.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira brought positive news earlier on Monday when he confirmed that Liverpool had agreed terms with the player.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #PSG’s winger Bradley #Barcola and #Liverpool for a contract until 2032 with a top salary. #transfers #LFC.’

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Before he later added: ‘#Liverpool are now ready to submit a bid to #PSG over €100M to try to sign Bradley #Barcola, even if #Paris ask €150-170M to sell the winger who is #LFC’s main target as Salah’s replacement. #transfers.’

That huge asking price could well see Liverpool move on from a transfer but the Reds have other irons in the fire as they look to effectively replace Salah.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Everton ‘are facing a major battle to keep hold of’ with interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Al-Hilal.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have now launched an offer to take the Senegal international to the Middle East and that has put Liverpool and Man Utd ‘on alert’.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘Liverpool remain firmly in the market for attacking reinforcements and we understand Ndiaye continues to have strong backing from members of the club’s recruitment department.

‘The Reds are searching for another option on the right side of their attack should they be unable to land their top target Bradley Barcola and believe Ndiaye’s creativity and Premier League experience make him an attractive option as they continue assessing the market.’

Maghnes Akliouche wants PSG over Liverpool

Sky Sports recently revealed that Liverpool have an interest in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche but Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he’s likely to become a PSG player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many rumours and reports today about Liverpool and Akliouche, but my information is that Maghnes Akliouche will be, barring any surprises, a Paris Saint-Germain player.

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“At the moment, there is still no full agreement between the two clubs. Apart from some calls from Premier League clubs, the player Akliouche is still giving priority to Paris Saint-Germain.

“He has an agreement on the contract with PSG. He’s very tempted by the possibility of joining the Paris Saint-Germain project as a French player during the World Cup, surrounded by many Paris Saint-Germain players.

“He was already discussing where he’s going to play, what kind of connection there will be, so my feeling is really strong about Paris Saint-Germain [and] Maghnes Akliouche. Then, if some English clubs come and join the race, I will let you know.”

And Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has now revealed that he has the same information with Akliouche hoping to join PSG this summer.

Aouna posted on X: ‘Despite Liverpool’s interest, Maghnes Akliouche wants to join PSG. The Reds are ready to offer AS Monaco more than PSG, but the player’s desire is clear: he only wants Paris. Discussions continue between the two clubs.’

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