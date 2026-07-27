A PSG forward has turned down the opportunity to sign for Aston Villa, with his camp now offering the player to Liverpool and Manchester City, according to a report.

Liverpool will go all out to sign Bradley Barcola in the remainder of the transfer window. The France international is their top target on the flanks, though the deal won’t come cheaply.

PSG have set their stall out at a mammoth €170m / £145m. Per Ben Jacobs, Liverpool and Barcola’s camp will attempt to convince PSG to sell for a lower price, while Barcola is understood to be keen on the switch.

However, it’s not inconceivable Liverpool sign two more wingers, even despite banking Victor Munoz already.

Mohamed Salah has departed and Federico Chiesa has genuine chances to leave. If he does, Liverpool’s wide options would be down to Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Munoz prior to the potential Barcola arrival.

Accordingly, there does appear scope to make one more signing, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Liverpool being offered PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 18-year-old sensation racked up a healthy 31 appearances for PSG last term despite playing for a team that can field the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Barcola in the attacking positions.

During the previous campaign, Luis Enrique could also call upon the services of Goncalo Ramos and Lee Kang-In, both of whom have since been sold to AC Milan and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Mbaye is right-footed and during the 2025/26 season, was primarily deployed on the right flank during his outings.

With so much elite competition for places and PSG planning to add Maghnes Akliouche via Monaco to the mix too, TEAMtalk state Mbaye’s representatives now feel a move away is the best course of action for the teenager’s development and career.

Ibrahim Mbaye rejects Aston Villa, favours Liverpool or Man City

Aston Villa were in talks to sign the 15-cap Senegal international, though Mbaye and his camp have since gone cold on moving to Villa Park.

Instead, they want to secure a move to a more prestigious club who regularly win the game’s biggest prizes. As such, Mbaye has now been offered to both Liverpool and Man City.

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The author of the piece, Graeme Bailey, went on to note City and Liverpool do hold interest in Mbaye, though he stressed the player is not at the top of either of their shortlists.

Bailey reaffirmed Barcola remains Liverpool’s true aim, meaning a move for Mbaye could as well as signing Barcola, rather than instead of.

Of course, that also hinges on Liverpool moving one of the wingers already in situ out, such as Chiesa.

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