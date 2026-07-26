Romano reveals Barcola has reached decision on joining Liverpool as Reds ‘lead race’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bradley Barcola is giving ‘priority’ to Liverpool in the summer transfer window ‘if they can get a deal done’ with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds are looking to bring in another winger, after the signing of Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna, to replace Egypt star Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool announced in March that Salah would be allowed to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window in order to pursue a new challenge.

Some reports have indicated that Salah is on the verge of a move to Turkish side Besiktas but Liverpool have been struggled to bring in his replacement.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had been the Reds’ top target this summer but interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid has put an end to that pursuit.

However, things could be starting to move now with reports from France earlier in the day indicating that Barcola has no intention of renewing his deal in Paris.

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And, in follow up posts, both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs have revealed the extent of interest from Liverpool, with the former insisting that the Reds are ‘leading the race’ and that Barcola has given priority to the Premier League side.

Romano posted on X: ‘Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal. Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG. Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details.’

One of the reasons a deal is still far from certain is PSG’s asking price for Barcola with Jacobs insisting that the French champions want €170m for their attacker.

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Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: PSG value Bradley Barcola at €170m and are using the transfers of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson as valuation yardsticks. The number factors in that Barcola is a back-to-back Champions League winner, had a strong World Cup and is only 23.

‘Plus, multiple clubs have made enquiries. PSG are prepared to sell, though, and Liverpool will hope to get the price down. ⁠Luis Enrique has been clear that he only wants players committed to PSG, and that he won’t guarantee anyone a starting spot.’

Jacobs added: ‘Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be directly involved in any Bradley Barcola exit talks along with Luis Campos. PSG’s project is built on players who want to stay meaning a Barcola exit, in the absence of a new deal agreed, has always been possible.’

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