Sky Sports drop massive triple update on Vinicius Jr transfer to Arsenal

Arsenal fans hoping to see their club sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid won’t like what they’re about to read by way of Sky Sports.

Arsenal fully intend to sign Bruno Guimaraes, Julian Alvarez and a world class left winger in the remainder of the summer transfer window. Completing the triple coup would tee Arsenal up for an unprecedented period of success.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein set pulses racing on Saturday when revealing the Gunners are firmly in the picture for Vinicius Jr.

The Real Madrid and Brazil ace, 26, has entered the final year of his contract. As yet, there’s been no breakthrough on a new and improved deal, and the suggestions are Real might be willing to cash in while they still can.

What’s more, Ornstein revealed that internally at Arsenal, a move for Vinicius Jr has been ‘approved at all levels’.

There appeared to be further good news soon after, with Real Madrid striking an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign a new winger in Yan Diomande, according to Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs.

However, some within the industry, such as journalist Henry Winter, are theorising Vinicius Jr and his camp may be using Arsenal as leverage to secure the bumper new contract he wants from Real Madrid.

Taking to X, he posted: ‘The immediate reaction to headlines linking Vinicius Jr with Arsenal is it all part of an elaborate contract renewal dance between the Brazilian star and Real Madrid?’

And according to the latest from Sky Sports, Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr are now poised to hold a fresh round of talks regarding a new deal.

What’s more, the update claimed Real manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t want Vinicius Jr to leave, while the imminent arrival of Diomande will have no bearing on the Brazilian.

Arsenal being used by Vinicius Jr?

Sky’s update read: ‘Real Madrid will hold further talks with Vincius Junior’s representatives about his future this week.

‘Those discussions will centre on finding an agreement over a new long-term contract. Arsenal are interested in Vinicius and are monitoring the situation closely.

‘Sky Sports News has been told Real Madrid’s proposed deal to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig has no bearing on Vinicius’s situation.

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‘Manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep him and the club want him to sign new terms.

‘Madrid are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Diomande this week after PSG withdrew from the race on Sunday.’

While it remains possible Arsenal do shock the world and sign Vinicius Jr, a more realistic prospect appears to be the Brazilian simply signing a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Other wingers known to be on Arsenal’s radar include Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams.

As mentioned, Diomande is heading for the Spanish capital, while Liverpool are leading the race for Barcola who is keen on a switch to Anfield if the Reds and PSG strike a club-to-club agreement.

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