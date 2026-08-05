Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘here we go’ for Man Utd double transfer with ‘medical authorised’

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Altay Bayindir’s move from Man Utd to Spanish side Celta Vigo is ‘here we go’ done.

The Red Devils have brought in four players and sold two so far this summer with Man Utd slower out of the blocks than some of their rivals.

Man Utd still want to bring in a third midfielder after the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while a left-winger and left-back rank high on their list of priorities.

The Red Devils brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds to challenge Senne Lammens in net, while Tom Heaton is set to be third-choice goalkeeper.

Man Utd have already moved Andre Onana back out on loan to Trabzonspor, while Romano has now given the ‘here we go’ to Bayindir’s move to La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Romano posted on X on Wednesday: ‘Celta Vigo have agreed deal with Man United to sign Altay Bayindir as new goalkeeper, here we go! Understand it’s a loan move with €4m buy option, fee subject to changes based on appearances. Bayindir, authorized to travel for medical and contract signing by #MUFC.’

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The Italian transfer insider later revealed that Radek Vitek is also set to join Championship side Middlesbrough in a deal that could rise to £14m.

Romano added: ‘GKs exits at Man United today as Bayindir joins Celta Vigo… and Radek Vitek joins Middlesbrough on permanent deal. Green light for medical; £7m fee plus add-ons up to potential £14m package. #MUFC also mantain 35% sell-on clause and buy back for the GK.’

The Italian’s confirmation came after Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan and Keith Downie had reported the deal had been agreed with Middlesbrough.

Downie wrote on X: ‘Middlesbrough have agreed a fee of £14m (inclusive of add-ons) for Radek Vitek. Manchester United have inserted a 35% sell on + buy back option, reports @DanyalHKhan. The Czech goalkeeper will have a medical with Boro in the next 24 hours. #UTB #MUFC.’

Ince ‘baffled’ by Man Utd transfer

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince insists he’s “baffled” that the Red Devils spent over £50m on Chelsea midfielder Santos when they have Kobbie Mainoo.

Ince told Oddschecker: “I think when you look at what Manchester United are trying to do, they obviously need to strengthen in that area.

“They’ve signed the lad Santos from Chelsea for almost £50m, which is a lot of money for someone like him. I think the jury’s still out on that one.

“To spend that much on a young central midfield player when you’ve got someone like Kobbie Mainoo coming through the ranks baffled me a bit.

“Obviously Tielemans I think is a fantastic player. He’s more of a [Bruno] Fernandes type of player, but a very good player.

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“The midfield needed to be strengthened but I think Mainoo can definitely play that role. He’s got a really good head on his shoulders. He’s young, he’s got legs, he can keep hold of the ball.

“Whenever I watch him he does things easily and he looked like a completely different player towards the back-end of last season.

“If he can repeat that form this season it would be great for Manchester United. But they’ve got plenty of options in there now so it will be interesting to see which way Michael Carrick goes.”

Marcus Rashford is now being integrated back into the Man Utd squad while he waits to see if there is interest in a permanent move before the end of the transfer window.

On the Man Utd winger, Ince added: “I feel for Rashford, I really do, because I think he’s a fantastic player. He can play off the left and he can play off the right.

“I’m not sure if many people watched him last year playing for Barcelona but he was scoring goals, he was enjoying himself, and he looked a completely different player.

“Then when you think Barcelona are going to sign him they get Anthony Gordon and it kills Rashford. You saw in the World Cup the magic he can bring, he’s got that talent.

“I just think Michael Carrick can get the best out of him, I really, really do. I think if you just put your arm around Rashford then you’re going to see a very, very good player.

“Fingers crossed that’s the case. But there’s one thing for sure, he is a very, very talented player and if he’s happy, he will perform for you.”

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