Man Utd react to trio of approaches for Benjamin Sesko as future is made clear

Man Utd have made it clear that Benjamin Sesko is not for sale after interest from several big clubs, according to reports.

The Slovenia international had done little to impress fans for much of the season after completing a £74m move from RB Leipzig to Old Trafford last summer.

However, Sesko rattled in ten goals in the clubs final 15 matches of the season after Michael Carrick took charge of Man Utd in January.

That has restored many fans’ faith in the 23-year-old as they look for a prolific striker, while there have been rumours that Man Utd could bring in another more experienced centre-forward to help the Slovenian.

After his brilliant end to the campaign, there has been interest from other clubs across Europe as they look to tempt Man Utd with their interest in Sesko.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man Utd ‘have made it crystal clear’ that ‘is not for sale’ after knocking back interest from several big European clubs.

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The website said in more detail: ‘Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham all made enquiries through intermediaries to establish whether there was any possibility of prising Sesko away from Old Trafford this summer.

‘Man Utd’s response was immediate and unequivocal.

‘Sources have confirmed the Premier League giants informed all interested parties they have absolutely no intention of entertaining offers for the striker and consider him untouchable in the current market.’

Butt: Man Utd are ‘going to have to go out and buy a top, top player’

During Sesko’s run of good form, former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt pleaded with the club to bring in another striker this summer to take the burden away from the RB Leipzig star.

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Butt said at the end of March: “I don’t think he can carry the club up front on his own, they’ll need another number nine.

“He’s shown he’s got massive potential, great movement, he works his socks off. He can score a goal and you can see he’s good in the air but he’s not the complete centre-forward for United at that level. He can potentially get there.

“When you go into the Champions League, it’s just a different kettle of fish. The tempo is totally different, the pressure on it is totally different. You’ve then got to come back and perform in the league, maybe two days later.

“They’re going to have to go out and buy a top, top player. I do believe in recruitment there’s no point in going and buying a player who doesn’t improve the squad. You’ve got to go and buy the best player.

“I think Sesko will be a good player for United, I don’t think he needs replacing, but someone who is better than him that can lift his game as well.”

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