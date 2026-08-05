Arsenal are preparing a huge offer to sign Vinicius Junior after the Brazil international turned down Real Madrid’s latest offer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal are now looking for quality over quantity as they look to continue their success from last season with another new winger at the top of their list.

Christos Tzolis has already completed a move from Club Brugge to replace Leandro Trossard, who left the Emirates Stadium for Besiktas this summer.

After missing out on Morgan Rogers, with Arsenal having no intention of paying the £117m which Chelsea paid for the Aston Villa star, the Gunners have made Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior their top target.

It has already been reported that Vinicius Junior would be keen on joining Arsenal if he decides to not renew his deal at Real Madrid before the end of the summer.

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Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic has revealed that Vinicius Junior has now turned down Los Blancos’ latest contract renewal offer in a huge boost to Arsenal.

Mijatovic told El Larguero (via Mundo Deportivo): “We now know what Real Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it. At this point in the summer, with one year remaining on his contract, this whole situation clearly indicates that Vinicius is not planning to renew.”

The Montenegrin added: “He can ask for 30 or 35 or 25 million, it does not matter. At this stage, it is no longer important. He is already studying other offers, which is natural given that he is a wonderful player.

“Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England indicating that Arsenal are planning to pay a huge sum to acquire him.”

Mijatovic continued: “If he does not want to renew, then we will have to obtain a large sum for his transfer. We will see what happens, but by the month of August, things will still be unclear. If we cannot convince him to renew, then we will have to consider getting a large sum for selling him.”

Vinicius Junior signing ‘could blow up the structure at Arsenal’

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin thinks the potential signing of Vinicius Junior “could blow up the structure at Arsenal”.

Austin said on Sky Sports: “I think if they sign him it’ll be phenomenal, it really would, for the Premier League, for Arsenal, for everyone associated with football in England.

“Everyone would love to see a player like that in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and you want to attract the best players.

“However, I really think it could blow up the structure at Arsenal. I don’t think it would be the look, or the way Arsenal have been over the last four, five, six years.

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“We all criticised [Arsenal in the past], but look how they’ve managed to build themselves into this position, and to then bring a player like that in… the structure would just be blown out of the water.

“You’d imagine the players that are there now that won the title, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka etc… yes, you’ve got to get upgrades, but he’s not coming cheap is he.

“He’s going to be earning nearly two-and-a-half times more than Rice!”

When asked if Vinicius Junior’s wages could cause an issue in the Arsenal dressing room, Austin added: “You’d know that within the group.

“The players know he’s not coming cheap, and it’s one of those where you’re like ‘it’s Vinicius Junior, yep’, or you’re going to be like ‘I’m not sure, I want more of this pie, I want to be on this money train.’

“That’s how footballers think, regardless of how fans expect them to be.

“If he joins Arsenal it’ll frighten the majority of the Premier League, it really would.

“But I think it could cause more harm than good for Arsenal football club, I really do.”

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