According to reports, Arsenal have now ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Christos Tzolis from Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.

Tzolis, who previously played in England with Norwich City, had an extraordinary 2025/26 campaign, having contributed 22 goals and 29 assists in his 52 appearances for Club Brugge.

He has previously been linked with Crystal Palace, but his 2025/26 form has caught the attention of Arsenal, who have moved to add him to their squad.

Having secured Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier as their first two summer signings, Arsenal have switched their attention to improving their midfield and attack.

Tzolis, Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Bruno Guimaraes have been mooted as leading targets for the Premier League holders, and the Club Brugge star looks set to be their next arrival.

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A report on Thursday morning claimed that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Tzolis, and respected reporter David Ornstein has now added that they have an ‘agreement’ over a 40 million euro (around £35m) deal with Club Brugge.

Christos Tzolis set to be Arsenal’s third summer signing

Ornstein said on X: ‘Arsenal reach agreement with Club Brugge to sign Christos Tzolis. Deal for 24yo left winger done at €40m asking price set by #ClubBrugge. Move in process of being finalised – Greece international wanted & prioritised #AFC move throughout.’

He has also stated that this deal is ‘separate from any interest in signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa or a move for any other target’, so the Englishman could follow Tzolis to the Emirates this summer.

Ornstein added: ‘Arsenal made an enquiry to Juventus over Turkey international Kenan Yildiz and were informed that Yildiz was not for sale, leading them to look at other options as a result’.

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German reporter Florian Plettenberg has since provided more details on this transfer.

‘Arsenal and Christos Tzolis have reached a full verbal agreement on a long-term contract of at least five years. All personal terms have been agreed.

‘Club Brugge are now in final negotiations with Arsenal and have already started searching for a replacement. The transfer package is expected to be worth at least €40m.

‘A few final details still need to be resolved. A club-to-club agreement is expected very soon.’

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