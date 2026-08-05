Arsenal have reportedly ‘matched’ Vinicius Junior’s ‘wage demands’, but he is ‘still expected’ to remain at Real Madrid.

The Gunners have been keen to make multiple statement signings in this window after ending their long wait to win the Premier League title.

The north London outfit have already landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, and it emerged on Wednesday morning that they have reached an agreement with Newcastle United to sign long-term target Bruno Guimaraes for around £75m.

After Guimaraes, Arsenal would like to make an almighty statement by signing Vinicius, though it is unclear whether this deal is possible.

Vinicius is regarded as one of the world’s best wingers, but his future at Real Madrid is in doubt because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius over a new contract have been ongoing for months, but they are yet to come to an agreement.

READ: Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal to sell £60m star after agreeing signing – ‘it’s the end’

And Arsenal are trying to take advantage of this situation by signing the world-class winger as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli after missing out on Morgan Rogers.

It is hard not to feel that Vinicius is playing Arsenal to get the maximum out of Real Madrid, but the Gunners are at least doing all they can to sign him.

A new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal have decided to ‘match his wage demands’ to sign him from Real Madrid, while his current club have ‘failed in new contract talks’.

The report explains:

‘TEAMtalk can confirm the financial package the Gunners have outlined to Vinicius’ entourage meets the demands that have so far prevented an agreement with Real Madrid. ‘The proposal has left the winger seriously considering the prospect of becoming the marquee figure in Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates Stadium.’

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta’s dream 2026-27 Arsenal XI as £75mil Guimaraes fee agreed

Vinicius Junior ‘still expected’ to remain at Real Madrid

However, a fresh report from Sky Sports claims Vinicius Junior has held more talks with Real Madrid on Thursday and following these discussions, he is ‘still expected’ to remain with the Spanish giants.

The report says: ‘Vinicius Junior met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy today for contract talks. It has been confirmed to Sky Sports News that Vinicius is still expected to stay following those discussions.

‘Arsenal are interested in the forward, who has entered the final year of his deal.’

READ NEXT: Why Arsenal have failed to sign Guimaraes before: Nicolas Pepe, ‘indecisive’ and idiotic, release clause

