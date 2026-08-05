According to reports, Manchester United would be ‘willing’ to pay £60m to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United this summer.

For most of this summer, Man Utd have been focused on rebuilding their midfield. They have signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos after letting Casemiro leave on a free transfer.

The Red Devils arguably need one more signing in this department and they had been expected to add a third new midfielder, but it has emerged this week that this may no longer happen.

A report from The Athletic has claimed that Mason Mount’s impressive form during pre-season means they could focus on strengthening in other positions.

The report explained: ‘It had been anticipated that United would bring in a third new midfielder to supplement the signings of Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but staff are considering where to next put their resources. It is now not certain that another player arrives in that position.

‘Mason Mount has started all three pre-season fixtures in a deeper role, which could mean United have four to rotate in those two spots, with Kobbie Mainoo completing the quartet. Mount has been one of United’s best performers in these initial friendly games, but staff are conscious he needs to stay fit after an injury-hit time since joining from Chelsea three years ago.’

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The report also noted that a new left-back is also a ‘prime consideration’ for Man Utd, and this is pretty understandable.

Luke Shaw shone for Man Utd last season, but this was while the Red Devils had limited games and they would be asking for trouble if they purely relied on him for a full campaign in which they juggle several competitions.

The Red Devils are linked with several alternatives, but Newcastle standout Hall is widely reported to be their leading target.

It has also been reported that the Magpies value Hall at £60m, but they would preferably want to keep the left-back beyond this summer.

The same report from The Athletic this week claimed Newcastle are ‘privately insisting’ that Hall ‘will not leave’ this summer.

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They claimed: ‘Lewis Hall is well liked [by Man Utd], but a deal looks highly complicated.

‘Sources say Newcastle are now privately insisting the 21-year-old will not leave.

‘Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while Arsenal are pursuing Bruno Guimaraes, their captain.’

Still, Newcastle have already caved with Bruno Guimaraes’ sale, and it would not be overly surprising if the same happened with Hall.

Man Utd to pay £60m for Lewis Hall

And talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has claimed that the Red Devils plan to test Newcastle’s resolve because they are ‘willing’ to offer £60m for Hall.

As cited by UtdXclusive on X, Crook said: ‘JUST IN: Manchester United are willing to pay up to £60M for Lewis Hall.

‘Harry Amass is allowed to leave on loan after a decent start to pre season.

‘Keep an eye out on Antonee Robinson – he is on United’s radar and is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Lewis Hall.’

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