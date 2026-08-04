According to reports, Manchester United may not sign a third new midfielder this summer for one reason, while there is an update on Lewis Hall.

Man Utd were always going to prioritise a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window to fill the void left by Casemiro.

The Red Devils also intended to offload Manuel Ugarte before he suffered a serious knee injury, and they have recruited Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Despite passing up the opportunity to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta, Man Utd have been expected to make one more midfield signing in this summer, with their next addition likely to be a defensive option to replace Casemiro.

Michael Carrick‘s side have been linked with a wide array of options, but The Athletic are now reporting that they have made a U-turn on making a third midfield signing, with this no longer guaranteed.

READ: Carrick approves Hall alternative with Man Utd willing to trigger Spaniard’s release clause



According to the report, this is because Mason Mount has impressed in a deeper role during pre-season and could reduce their need to bring in another midfielder.

The report explains:

‘It had been anticipated that United would bring in a third new midfielder to supplement the signings of Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but staff are considering where to next put their resources. It is now not certain that another player arrives in that position. ‘Mason Mount has started all three pre-season fixtures in a deeper role, which could mean United have four to rotate in those two spots, with Kobbie Mainoo completing the quartet. Mount has been one of United’s best performers in these initial friendly games, but staff are conscious he needs to stay fit after an injury-hit time since joining from Chelsea three years ago.’

READ MORE: Man United and Tottenham now set to complete 15 transfers this week, it says here



Newcastle United’s ‘private’ stance on selling Lewis Hall revealed

Instead, a new left-back is said to be a ‘prime consideration’ for Man Utd, with Newcastle United star Lewis Hall widely reported as their preferred target to replace Luke Shaw in the long term.

Hall is said to be valued at around £60m, and he is reportedly open to joining Man Utd, but Newcastle may be reluctant to sell, as Bruno Guimaraes looks set to follow Eddie Howe, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon in leaving.

As previously proven, Newcastle may be powerless in their efforts to keep Hall, but the same report from The Athletic states they are ‘now privately insisting the 21-year-old will not leave’.

It is noted that Hall is ‘well liked’ by Man Utd, but a ‘deal looks highly complicated’ due to Newcastle United’s stance.

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