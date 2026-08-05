The players in the Arsenal dressing room now consider the Vinicius Junior deal ‘done’ with the Real Madrid star in the ‘final stage’ of his transfer saga, according to reports.

Arsenal are still looking for at least one more forward-thinking player before the end of the transfer window after bringing in Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard – who joined Turkish side Besiktas – this summer.

The Gunners recently refused to match the £117m that Chelsea paid Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers as continue to look at other attackers this summer.

Vinicius Junior has risen to the top of their list in recent weeks with the Real Madrid winger failing to agree a new contract at the Bernabeu.

His deal has entered the final year and it leaves Real Madrid in a vulnerable position if they can’t get him to commit, with Los Blancos reportedly open to a sale if they can’t extend his contract.

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic claimed earlier on Wednesday that Vinicius Junior has now “rejected” their latest offer with the signs there that he “is not planning to renew”.

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Mijatovic told El Larguero: “We now know what Real Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it. At this point in the summer, with one year remaining on his contract, this whole situation clearly indicates that Vinicius is not planning to renew.”

The Montenegrin added: “He can ask for 30 or 35 or 25 million, it does not matter. At this stage, it is no longer important. He is already studying other offers, which is natural given that he is a wonderful player.

“Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England indicating that Arsenal are planning to pay a huge sum to acquire him.”

Mijatovic continued: “If he does not want to renew, then we will have to obtain a large sum for his transfer. We will see what happens, but by the month of August, things will still be unclear. If we cannot convince him to renew, then we will have to consider getting a large sum for selling him.”

And now AS claim that Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are ‘facing the final stage of a saga that has dragged on for two years’ with Arsenal ‘prepared to do whatever it takes to convince’ him to join the Gunners.

READ: Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal to sell £60m star after agreeing signing – ‘it’s the end’

The report adds: ‘Meanwhile, the English club’s dressing room already considers the arrival of the former Flamengo player a done deal. In London, there’s money and a strong desire to finalise the agreement, perhaps even more so than there is at Valdebebas right now.

‘What seems clear is that the outcome is imminent. The declarations of love from both sides (Real Madrid and the player) are meaningless given the countdown to a contract with less than eleven months remaining. Real Madrid won’t meet Vinicius ‘s financial demands, and now it remains to be seen whether or not they will initiate negotiations with Arsenal to let him go.’

The message currently coming out of Real Madrid about Vinicius Junior’s huge contract demands is that “No one is above the club”,

Links to the Brazil international have not gone ‘unnoticed in the dressing room’ at Arsenal and the ‘players are asking questions, and what Andrea Berta, the sporting director, has conveyed to the English club is their conviction that they are already securing what they consider to be the most expensive signing in Premier League history’.

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