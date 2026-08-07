Rodri is closing in on a move to FC Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much Barcelona are willing to pay to sign Rodri after the Manchester City star ‘agreed’ terms with the Spanish giants.

Rodri has entered the final year of his contract at Man City, and he has appeared increasingly likely to leave the Premier League side in recent weeks.

The Ballon d’Or winner initially opened the door to joining Real Madrid, but this move has stuttered in recent weeks, and Barcelona have taken advantage.

On Thursday, it emerged that Hansi Flick’s side were making a serious attempt to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Rodri.

It has also been revealed that Rodri has chosen to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. The midfielder’s agent, Pablo Barquero, as confirmed that he has decided on his next move.

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Barquero said: “Out of respect for Real Madrid, because they were highly professional, Rodri informed them that his decision was to join Barcelona.”

On Thursday night, Romano confirmed that there is a “full agreement on personal terms” between Barcelona and Rodri.

Romano said on X: ‘Barcelona have fully agreed on personal terms with Rodri after contract proposal sent to his agent.

‘Negotiations club to club to follow with Man City to advance on transfer fee and get the deal done ASAP.’

On Friday morning, Romano provided more information, having added that the Spanish giants are ‘very confident’ of finalising a deal with Man City.

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Major Rodri issue remains as Man City close in on their next signing

However, Romano has also noted that the two clubs currently remain apart in negotiations.

Romano explained: ‘BREAKING: Barcelona now in official club to club talks with Man City and very confident to get Rodri deal done.

‘Initial indications from Barça open to pay fee slightly over €45m, Man City in direct talks indicating higher price. Rodri wants Barça.’

Regarding incomings, Man City will need to sign a replacement for Rodri and they are known to be targeting Lille starlet Ayyoud Bouaddi.

But Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli looks set to be their next signing, with the shot-stopper to replace Leeds United-bound James Trafford.

Romano stated on Thursday that Rulli has ‘moved closer’ to joining Man City, while journalist Nicolo Schira claims this transfer is now at the ‘final stages’.

Schira said on X: ‘Geronimo #Rulli to #ManchesterCity from #OlympiqueMarseille is at the final stage. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2028.’

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