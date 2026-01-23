‘There’s still an awful lot to play for’ – Gerrard makes Arsenal title prediction and Liverpool claim

Steven Gerrard insists Liverpool can still compete on multiple fronts this season despite Arsenal looking likely to take their Premier League crown.

The Reds invested over £400m in new players over the summer transfer window with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz arriving for huge money in marquee deals.

However, Liverpool have not been able to continue the brilliant form from last season, which saw them win the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first campaign at Anfield.

The defending champions are currently fourth in the Premier League and a huge 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have a seven-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Despite that, Gerrard has hope that Liverpool can look to win another competition with the Reds still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

After watching Liverpool beat Marseille 3-0 on Wednesday in the Champions League, Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “Arne Slot needs this consistently now.

“We know they’ve got the quality and the experience to produce performances like this, that’s why it’s so frustrating for Liverpool supporters.

“It’s because of the standard this team have set. We haven’t seen this run of form from them for a very long time and that’s why it’s so frustrating and surprising.

“You have to respect them for turning things around and becoming harder to beat. Okay, I think we know in the league they’re out of the title race for the time being.

“Who knows what’s going to happen but you expect Arsenal to go on and win that. But there’s still an awful lot for this Liverpool team to play for.

“The FA Cup is huge, finishing in the top-four is huge but more importantly they’re still in the Champions League.

“If they can keep this group fit, this team has proved they can go the distance in this competition so there’s still a lot to play for.”

Reacting to their win in Marseille, Liverpool boss Slot said: “It is a tricky place to go, because of their fans, but definitely also because of the players they have and the manager they have. They have always a very good idea of how to play.

“We had to be really good today to beat them, and I think that’s what we were.

“In the last 14 games where we’ve been unbeaten, we’ve only been behind for 54 minutes. In all the other games, we gave away that lead somewhere during the game.

“One of the best examples was when we hit the bar with Ekitike on the counter-attack and they almost scored for 1-1.

“Now, in our season, you would have expected that chance to go in, so people could complain a lot about us again.

“But today we probably deserved what we got and we weren’t as unlucky as we’ve been so many times this season.”