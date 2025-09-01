David Ornstein has revealed the ‘final decision’ on Marc Guehi’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to Liverpool after a ‘deal sheet’ was submitted.

Guehi’s future at Crystal Palace has been in doubt for most of this summer’s transfer window as he is in the final year of his contract and has attracted serious interest from Liverpool.

The England international has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League in recent years, but his contract situation ensures he’s available for a cut-price fee and Liverpool agreed a £35m with Palace on deadline day.

However, there were still obstacles to overcome and Ornstein revealed the deal was ‘in jeopardy’ after Crystal Palace’s proposed move for Brighton star Igor fell through, with the centre-back opting for a loan move to West Ham instead.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed that the ‘final decision’ on Guehi will be made by the defender and Palace boss Oliver Glaser, though a ‘deal sheet was submitted’ to give all parties more time to complete a deal.

This has come to no avail, though. Ornstein revealed around 45 minutes after the transfer window closed that Guehi is ‘set to stay’ at Palace as their ‘replacement issues stopped the move’.

Ornstein added: