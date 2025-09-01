Did Mikel Arteta commit a ‘crime against football’ or did Liverpool just get lucky?

We have Arsenal and Liverpool reactions to that borefest at Anfield which some feeling better about Mikel Arteta. Not everybody though.

There’s a sense that the title might well be Liverpool’s to lose despite not playing well.

Arteta and a crime against football

So Arteta STILL can’t coach a team to attack AND defend at ‘win the league’ level then. That was a crime against football given the money Arteta has spent and the starting 11 he picked. Liverpool weren’t even close to their best either. What a bore fest bar that worldy from Slobberchops, fair play to him.

RHT/TS x

…I hope no Arsenal supporter will blame the defeat on Saka’s absence.. The blame is with Arteta for setting up the team and hoping to get a draw. The whole game was just poor. From Arsenal side, no player stood out. If i were to rate them, none was above 6.

As for our new striker, good luck if he get closer to 20 goals. I am no fan of Havertz but for out play, he is way better than Victor.

It’s going to he a long season.

Lwazi

…Liverpool believe they can win. Arsenal hope they can win…

Anew McKnight

Arteta in!

So much to talk about. Let’s start the weekend here.

How can I become a Premier League referee? What an amazing job it is. Show up, make mistakes, get taken out of the firing line (essentially a paid week off), back the following week doing what I know how to do best – making more mistakes. Sometimes I question if these refs really understand the game. How Howard Webb still has a job is a mystery.

A few weeks ago, I wrote that a striker was never Arsenal’s problem last season. It was depth. That’s why I would like to start with the positives. To see Mosquera play so well and see Madueke offer something different was refreshing. Totally forgot Saliba was not playing. That is no small praise. While you never want your best players injured, it does seem that for the first time in a long time, we are prepared for injuries should they come.

Speaking of injuries, we can no longer blame this on bad luck. Something is wrong. Too many muscle injuries. Too many players at the same time. Something has to change. Soon. Maybe Manu poaching our head physio was a bad thing after all.

The Arteta outers are back. “Too reliant on set pieces”, “playing ugly football”. “Only one person trying to win the game”..

It’s getting rather boring. I always ask this mailbox and never seem to get any answer. Why is the onus always on Arsenal to play beautiful football? Liverpool at home are the best transitional threat in the world. How many did you count in the first half? I didn’t count any. Was Liverpool also not trying to win the game? We know the team have a creative problem and that’s why Eze was bought. What more do you want? Give it time. Sometimes there is no need for analysis. We went to Anfield and lost to a world-class goal. Full stop. End of story. Nothing more, nothing less.

If I had any criticism at all it would only be that Eze should have come on 10-15 mins earlier. Liverpool are a great team and we don’t expect them to play dead and watch us snatch the title. We live to fight another day. Liverpool have 9 points and you could very well argue that should have at most 3. Could have drawn all their opening 3 games. Winning goals after 80mins in all the games. Football can be cruel. This is what we are up against. We will get there.

Damola AFC Berlin Germany

…Pretty wild all the commentary about Arsenal failings after that game.

Away at Liverpool, missing our captain, chief creator and, for 85 minutes, our best CB, we’re supposed to what? Dominate the Champions with swashbuckling football?

Oh bless them, but they’re bedding in new players, they’re there for the taking. Arsenal missed a trick…

Except Arsenal played more new players (started 3, finished with 5) so surely it should be Liverpool embarrassed not being able to take advantage instead.

Showed them too much respect? I’m pretty sure everyone is out praising Szoboslai for his newfound defensive nous, Konate for remembering his pedigree and Kerkez showing up his doubters (despite the fact anyone with eyes could see Madueke had him on toast repeatedly). So it can’t be that much respect.

History is written by the victors of course and fair play, Liverpool were victorious and have a better sprinkling of winners across the squad. Not in doubt.

But ultimately, biased as I am, I see more reasons to be positive about this game than I think Liverpool fans might have. Arsenal were stronger, offered more threat for most of the game, kept Liverpool to few chances and conceded the sort of implausible goal that might have one rage quitting Football Manager ever so often but won’t happen again in real life.

However, a story of the two best teams in the league, with the deepest squads, cancelling each other out because the skilled attackers were matched by excellent defenders, with only a wonder goal separating them? Not very interesting, what else do we have? Oh yes….

Arsenal must have f***ed up of course. The manager needs to go.

Tom, (every Arsenal player on the BBC player rating got less than any Liverpool player, people seem incapable of watching football separated from ‘the narrative’ at this point) Leyton

Arne Slot won the battle and has an eye on the war

Arsenal were excellent in the first half, there is no doubt. They are a dangerous team right up to the final third despite the time wasting and lack of off the cuff play. Their press was exceptional. I liken them to a pack of well drilled hyenas without the ball – niggly, in your face, incessant. Horrible, in effect.

However, the most interesting part of the entire match for me was Slot’s pre-match interview. He was asked just how important the game was in the grand scheme of the season given it was last years champions up against the team that finished second. His brow furrowed at the question, accentuated by his beautiful baldness, before he answered.

He said that of course the opposition are very good, but that this was just the third game, and there were plenty more games to play. It was telling because he acknowledged the battle, but deferred elevating it above its station. To him and Liverpool this was still just one match in the long war that is the entire PL season. He knew. Elite mentality.

The game was important to both, but more important to Arsenal. They are trying to shed the bridesmaids tag, to elevate from very good to elite. Their rather inconsequential record of not losing to any of the big six in however or whatever is gone. Their terrible record searching for a win at Anfield is still firmly in place for another year.

For Liverpool, the process of gelling this team continues. Ekitike and Wirtz gain more PL experience. Three from three to start having played nothing but established PL opposition, also teams that have a good chance of finishing in the top half of the table – that’s elite. We move on.

IJR (Arteta saying post match that an individual error or a moment of excellence were the only way the game was going to be decided indicates his Mourinho-like approach to big matches minus the results. No cheese dip for him!)

…Before the match, I thought Arsenal were the favourites. Liverpool have struggled and haven’t got their new players (except Elitike) bedded in, while some of their stalwarts have been missing or underperforming. Arsenal had bought well this summer – filling in the gaps in the squad and bringing in great backups for when their best players are injured. Probably the best overall squad right now. Full of confidence, no bad yellow or red cards to mar their exuberance.

But Slot is clearly the braver manager, trusting in his strategy and his players. I was sure he was going to go with Bradley and Robertson at the back and go with his tried and true league winning midfield. Meanwhile Arteta played it cagey, not risking Odegaard or Eze to start – even though Odegaard leads their press and has been their most creative player.

While Liverpool still misplaced passes and seemed a little late to the second balls at the start (unlike last year), they didn’t allow Arsenal too many opportunities, as they did against Newcastle. Kerkez and Konate were much better. Mac Allister was a little off the pace, and didn’t bring the required calmness and stability, but Gravenberch was back to his imperious best. But eventually they worked their way into the game. Slot is a tactical guru. Some small real-time tweaks during the game but Slot’s Liverpool always improve after the break.

You knew this game was going to be decided by a moment of brilliance and Liverpool have been sharing that around recently – Chiesa, Ngumoha and now Szoboslai.

So after three pretty tough games, with a team that has seemed a little undercooked – players either getting used to their new team, players missing for disciplinary or other reasons or getting used to the Premier League itself, finding themselves on top is a pleasant surprise.

Slot, again, is proving his worth, his talent, with TAA gone and two right backs injured he works out how to get Szonoslai into the same team as Wirtz and perform brilliantly. Sure he was okay at Newcastle but against Arsenal he was fabulous. Some brilliant passes from deep, strong running forward, defensively solid and what can one say about that free kick! Woof!

Having said all that, I am sure the powers that be who select Manager of the Month will find some reason to pick Frank, Moyes or, say, Le Bris.

Paul McDevitt

Liverpool fans did not see that coming…

Trent who?

What a strike lad. Wow !!!

2 teams not wanting to lose first.

Wirtz was still a little rabbit in headlights maybe..

Kerkez and Konate were much better.

Is Szob at right back the new Grav at centre mid…? Shock revelation..?

Poor Connor Bradley.

1 nil to the Liv Er Pool was about the only score ( it was never gona be 0-0) I couldnt imagine.

Interesting the whole lack of outswinging corners stat.

Same in 1 game as all of last season..

Maybe that’s why they didn’t score from set pieces as I was so sure they would.

Great win.

Great start.

And still gota start playing well.

Al – LFC – Hoping for an injury free Intl Break

…Who would have thot …

1.. Lfc would keep a clean sheet?

2.. Arse would have failed to score from 10 odd set piece corners?

3.. Konate aka will smith would have a good game?

4.. would excel at RB even without the goal?

5.. Kerkez would hold his own against Arse’s giants?

6..Lightweight Wirtz would find a way to influence the game?

7.. chiesa aka chevy chase was alive and would be introduced early, in the 75th min?

8..lfc could have won with a meh Alexis Mac game?

9.. That trentsfer was holding back szobos’ freekick prowess?

10.. That LFC would finally have an RB who could both score freekicks AND defend? (Albeit a bit pricey at €60-70)

It’s only round 3, but it’s nice to know lfc can keep a clean sheet (finally).

Good also to know City are still as crappy/ turdy as last season, and will next have a midtable clash with man u 🤣

None of the top teams for now look like they are running away with the title race or blowing other teams off the park. Lfc are the early pole leaders. Long may it continue!

Gab YNWA

PS wiry hugo did surprisingly well against Arse’ / Artetapulis’ giants 😊

PPS bye bye artetapulis’ unbeaten record against other top 6 teams? 😅

…I’m not going to pretend that we look great, but three from three off a tough start to the season is sensational. Plenty of issues still to fix, but it’s a hell of a lot easier to address stuff when you’re top of the table.

Dan, Plastic LFC

…That was a tight game that could’ve turned either way. In some respects it had elements of being a Mourinho style game where both teams were just trying really hard to not make any mistakes rather than to actually go and win the game. In another world Madueke scores his chance on the edge of the box but otherwise I don’t think Arsenal really had any huge moments.

I think Liverpool were generally very poor in the final third; final passes were off, dribbles didn’t work, there was really very little that went right. It feels like Mo’s head is not quite there which is no surprise and he’s struggled through all the games this season. Wirtz did better today and had little flashes of real quality but also seems to be finding the league quite a step up. I think he will come good but needs more games and more experience for now.

For me the men of the match were Szoboslai and Gravenberch. In some respects they’re kind of opposites; Grav is this graceful guy who never looks like he’s breaking a sweat and just shrugs and turns and suddenly is running into space. Szoboslai is like an all action hero and someone has pressed the turbo button. I love them both and whilst it’s sad to see Trent go I wonder if he watched that performance and realised that we don’t miss him in this team. We’re basically on our third choice right back and still look better defensively in that area than we ever did with Trent. The moment that really stood out was when Eze did some sort of delicious skill to beat Szoboslai but Szob didn’t do the Trent thing where he just gave up and watched the game from the corner flag. He sprinted so hard and managed to get his foot in to snatch the ball back within 5 yards. He is just great.

It’s probably a big mix of luck and skill that somehow we’ve got to the international break as the only team in the league with maximum points. Burnley and Everton being the bookends of a three game week sandwiched between Atletico Madrid is going to test a lot of the legs in this team after the international break (eugh why) and I hope we see a bit more rotation from Slot compared with last season.

These are the moments that really require it for me and if players are still here after the window shuts then they surely need to be trusted with game time and to bring results in. Last season we looked leggy between January and March so we need to avoid that by thinking about keeping people fresh from now.

Minty, LFC

Stewie coming…?

6 minutes of normal time to go and Stewie is already banging it out on his keyboard with glee.

Dave, AFC

…As a neutral i look forward to Stewie’s take. Arsenal did not deserve to lose to those plonkers. Another Salah no show.

Anthony Fox

Here’s Stewie; feel free to ignore

First off: Commiserations to Arsenal on losing their precious “not been beaten by the Big Six” trophy. That one must sting. I know what envy that virtual trophy generated in the offices of Anfield, Etihad and beyond.

The game. The minute I saw that team selection from Antonio El Pulizon, you simply knew we were in for another terroristic anti-football Disasterclass. As a mate said, the names “Gyokeres, Merino, Madueke, and Martinelli” scream “Fourth round Carabao Cup” and not “elite title-challenging team”. Raya time-wasting after just 7 minutes was an indication of the pathetic mindset a manager on £15.6m a year has instilled!

The “injuries” excuse FC will rear its head but at what point do people look at the plethora of constant muscular injuries and not make the connection between the manager’s training methods, and these constant non-impact injuries?! It’s clearly a coaching matter hence the reason it keeps happening. The Make Areteta Great (Again??) loons lack the introspection to make that obvious link though – so perhaps Arteta could just go out and blow another £40m on a new defender. I hear Chelsea’s Axel Disasi would be VERY open to a move! 🤭

In what world is Chelsea “competition winner” Madueke an acceptable proposition? Sure he runs around energetically – as does the Duracell bunny! I’m now starting to understand why El Pulizon signed 185 defenders and keepers, because when he’s given a huge budget, the best he can come up with is £65m for an ashtray and £52m for scrap metal from a car boot sale! Chelsea must be cackling away honestly, it’s mental. 🫣

The Viking clogger: oh Dear. Oh DEAR. Took me until full-time to realise he was on the pitch! Fastest he ran all day lol 😂. That is the third consecutive half of football in which he has not had a single shot on or off target, made no telling runs and completed under 3 passes.

Konate – who has so far this season looked like a FAKE DJIMI TRAORÉ – has had all his confidence now restored, looking like a prime era Lillian Thura, such was the ease of surveying the Viking clogger.

It was abundantly clear to anyone with eyes and a brain what Gyokeres is: a decent option to flat-track promoted teams and CL detritus at home. El Pulizon Paella Pulis needn’t have bothered with £60m for that though? Bring Brighton legend Glenn Murray out of retirement FFS! He’d do the exact same job at 5% of the total cost! The ease with which an average defender like De Ligt took care of Viking Clogger at OT was a dead giveaway.

I understand Gooners got giddy at Gyokeres penalty at home to Leeds but ultimately, there’s a reason he’s never performed in a top 5 league by the age of 27. Awful first touch, turning circle of the fuckin Titanic, appallingly slow, shocking movement. “He doesn’t get the service” because he doesn’t not make himself available with runs. £60m and £200k a week for that! Compare to eg Gakpo. Cost way less, earns way less, far superior. But doesn’t have the PR tbf 😂😂.

Señor Martin Ellie: oh Dear. Once one of the most promising young Brazilian attacking talents, reduced to a meandering traffic cone. Arteta has coached the talent out of that kid and despite spending more money than Real Madrid, Citeh and Chelsea even this summer, Arsenal ultimately:

A. Need a quality number 9

B. Still need a left winger!

No Saka = no threat. €1.3bn later I repeat. Arteta dragged Liverpool down to his bog standard level, the equivalent of a 24k-gold toilet inside a shithole like Trump Tower.

£15.6m a year. Still reliant on a single player to display attacking cohesion of any kind!

You take the £490k a week combined wages of the ashtray and the Viking Clogger, and Arteta’s €1.3bn + budget and ask yourself: what the bloody hell is going on here? This is Insane levels of reckless financial mismanagement, verging on larceny. Yet the very same MAGA Arteta fanboys will tell you Arteta deserves a statue!!! Tbf they could just stick Gyokeres in front of the Emirates, same energy as a statue 😂

It’s a shame “Isak wasn’t available” – although as one MAGA Loon told the mailbox last week “Arsenal might have got the better deal, as Gyokeres costs half an Isak”.

Same thing as finding a discarded pair of Levi’s jeans from a charity skip, ripped in the middle, with a streak of piss on the side. You could pay £20 for it – which is a steal – but it’ll last about a week. Alternatively, a spanking new pair from Harrods might cost you £120, but it’ll be top stitching, come with a warranty, and last you significantly longer. 😂

At this point, we ought to never hear a single complaint about “oil money” or “injuries” ever again from these delusional MAGA Arteta fanboy bots. €1.3bn spent but watching the kind of soporific dross that would make Allardyce turn in his sun lounger.

Arteta is El Fraudo. Henry said it about him: he lacks the mentality to go out and play proactive football, aiming to out score the opposition and win matches. He went to Anfield and deployed a negative, spoiling tactic that is more befitting of Carlisle United. Yet here’s a manager that has spent the GDP of Burundi!!! Delighted Liverpool prevailed, despite El Pulizon dragging them down to his pathetic level for 85 minutes.

Hilarious that we live in a world where the most destitute and vulnerable will be picketed outside their hotels, yet career frauds stealing a living like El Pulizon are sitting pretty in their mansions.

Stewie Griffin (How long until the PGMOL Deep State Files get a mention?)

Not much fun for Aston Villa fans

You start to scale Everest and are making great progress. Pass basecamp and hitting all the stops you should be but the rules say you aren’t allowed use Oxegen so have to ditch it and start falling back. Meanwhile you watch other hikers climbing with Oxegen tanks and sherpas but they had them before the rules came in so are allowed.

Why do we bother. The Super League is here, only not in name.

And Emi Martinez can f**k off.

Paul