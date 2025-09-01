Liverpool have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak with a medical set for today, according to widespread reports.

The Reds have been linked with the Sweden international for most of the summer transfer window after Isak scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League matches last term.

After Newcastle qualified for the Champions League, it was seen as very unlikely that Isak would be able to leave St James’ Park this summer.

However, Liverpool made an offer of £110m earlier this summer after getting encouragement that Isak wanted to leave St James’ Park for Anfield.

The bid was rejected, leading to Isak issuing a public statement crticising Newcastle and insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.”

Despite a strong statement in response, it now seems player power has won the day with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that a ‘total agreement’ is in place for Isak to move to Liverpool.

Ornstein added on The Athletic‘s website: ‘The deal is worth £130million ($176m) to Newcastle due to solidarity payments and will cost Liverpool £125m. It will set a new Premier League transfer record, surpassing Chelsea’s £106m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023. Liverpool’s purchase of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer amounted to a total package of £116m, with an initial fee of £100m and £16m in potential bonuses.

‘Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing his move on a six-year deal.’

Isak’s situation has overshadowed the start of Newcastle’s season with the Magpies putting in couple of good performances to start the campaign without getting the deserved results.

And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accused Isak 0f ruining the first three games of the season for Newcastle as they look desperate for a top centre-forward to convert their chances.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think it’s better for Newcastle that (Liverpool) get Isak in as well. He’s ruined their first three games of the season. I was doing the Newcastle game yesterday and they didn’t look like scoring a goal.

“They’ve played really well as well in the first three games, not so much yesterday, but in the first two, and they deserve more points than they’ve probably got, but they haven’t got anyone up top.

“Just get Isak out the club, get your money! Obviously, it looks like he’s going to come to Liverpool.”