Ornstein gives huge Isak to Liverpool update amid Newcastle star’s ‘tearful goodbye’

The “increasing expectation across the industry” that Liverpool will seal a deal for Alexander Isak “doesn’t count for that much”, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Liverpool made a £110m bid earlier in the summer after Isak made it clear to Newcastle that he wanted to leave St James’ Park before the end of the transfer window.

Isak also issued a statement attempting to put pressure on the Magpies to sell him to Liverpool but Newcastle are waiting for the right conditions to sell.

The signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart was one of three ‘dominoes’ that needed to fall before Liverpool could sign Isak with another striker signing still required.

Then Liverpool and Newcastle would also need to agree a deal, something which Ornstein reckons could be trickier than expected due to the two clubs’ gap in valuations.

Ornstein said on Sky Sports: “I don’t think Liverpool are sort of actively doing much at the moment around the Alexander Isak situation because they will have felt the £110m offer was the place that pretty much they were prepared to go. We know previously they had indicated a willingness to do a deal at around £120m.

“So of course there will be some wiggle room on their part, but I don’t necessarily see them wanting to go much or any higher than that. Newcastle have been completely clear in their stance that they don’t intend to sell this summer and that they would expect something around £150m.

“Let’s see if that proves to be the case by the end of the window. Maybe they stick to their guns or maybe there is a compromise that is to be reached.

“I’m not sure about this notion of new bids coming in. Maybe Liverpool sit back and see if Newcastle come to them and open the door because #NUFC have committed a significant amount of money.

“It’s clear he’s intent in on making this Liverpool move and it seems he expects it to happen before the deadline. It feels an increasing expectation across the industry, but that doesn’t count for that much, that he will go.”

Swedish TV sparked speculation earlier this week that Isak had already waved a ‘tearful goodbye’ to the Newcastle squad ahead of a potential transfer to Liverpool.

When asked about abusive chants towards Isak from the Newcastle end in their 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday, Eddie Howe said: “I didn’t hear anything, but my focus is always on the game and I’m sort of oblivious to that. I understand the emotion of the situation.

“I said this after Aston Villa, it’s a very emotive period for everyone connected with Newcastle, so I’ve got no issue with that.

“But might there be a way back? Yes, from my side. I’ve said that all along through the process. While he’s still contracted to us, there has to be a way back.”

Reacting to the signing of Woltemade, Howe added: “It was absolutely massive for us to sign a striker. I thought we had to, but I’m really pleased to get one with the quality that he possesses.

“He’s not just a big presence, although he will be that in the box for us. He’s got unbelievable technical ability and he’s got creativity as well, everything that we were probably lacking today [against Leeds], I think he can bring.

“There will be a period where he has to adapt to the Premier League, it’s always very difficult for anyone to come straight into the league. I’ve got really high hopes for him.

“I don’t want to add to the pressure that he’s going to be under, but I think he can be a difference maker.”