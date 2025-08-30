Liverpool’s fresh bid for Alexander Isak is coming after Newcastle confirmed a boost in the Reds’ bid to land the Sweden international, while they could also make a shock late push for another forward.

Reports suggest an improved bid of £130m for Isak is set to arrive over the weekend, and although it’s been claimed Newcastle want to sign two strikers before sanctioning his exit, they have got a £70m deal for Nick Woltemade over the line, with the Germany international thought to be a direct replacement for Isak.

On his club finally signing a striker after weeks of failed bids and hijacks, Howe said: “We’re delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas – he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues – but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

“Nick is a great character too and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the group.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will now open the door for Isak to leave having got Woltemade through the door, but it’s been claimed Liverpool may also make a late bid for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who’s been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs this summer.

Unai Emery is desperate to keep hold of the England international and Villa have slapped an £80m price tag on his head to ward off suitors, but Football Insider claim he’s ’emerged as a potential target for the Reds ahead of the 1 September deadline, with those at Anfield being huge admirers of the 23-year-old former Man City academy gem’.

‘Liverpool have already discussed internally the potential of signing the six-time England international as a replacement for Harvey Elliott’, who’s now being targeted by RB Leipzig after Xavi Simons left the Bundesliga club for Tottenham.

The Times’ Paul Joyce wrote on X: ‘RB Leipzig have made direct contact with Liverpool over Harvey Elliott as they line up a replacement for Xavi Simons. No bid has been submitted as yet.’

Ben Jacobs further fleshed out the story, claiming Elliott’s move to Leipzig is ‘unlikely’ unless one of two things happen.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a Harvey Elliott sale unless Alexander Isak joins, or a fee is received that is simply too strong to turn down.

‘Leipzig’s Marcel Schäfer is currently in touch with #LFC, but Jurgen Klopp is not involved in any talks. No bid as of Friday morning, but that could change with Xavi Simons set to join Spurs. Understand Tyler Dibling (£40m), Mateus Fernandes (£38m), Jacob Ramsey (£40m+), Omari Hutchinson (£37.5m) and Malik Tillman (£40m) are all viewed as yardsticks for valuation.

‘Liverpool are hesitant to sanction an Elliott exit unless a new attacker arrives or Leipzig spend the majority of their £50m Simons fee. Elliott’s versatility mean he remains valued as a squad player if he stays.’