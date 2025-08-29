Crystal Palace ‘preparing to accept a new offer’ from Liverpool for Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace are preparing to do a deal with Liverpool over the sale of Marc Guehi before the transfer window shuts on Monday, according to reports.

The Reds are still looking to add to their squad before the deadline despite already adding plenty of quality in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool look likely to pursue Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after a report claimed that the Magpies have now ‘informed’ the Reds that a deal can be done.

And their priority target in defence remains Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as Liverpool look to reduce the Eagles’ asking price before sealing a move.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish hinted earlier this month that Guehi will be leaving Selhurst Park as he needed to sign a new contract in order to stay.

Parish said: “We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both. We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

On Wednesday, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that nothing was ‘advancing’ at the time between the two clubs over a deal for the England international but that Liverpool ‘would like to add Guehi now’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool still have Marc Guehi on their radar but nothing advancing yet. Palace captain focused on Thursday’s #UECL game at Fredrikstad. Liverpool prepared to do a late window deal if Guehi decides he wants to leave.

‘Crystal Palace remain willing sellers as they don’t want to lose Guehi on a free next summer. Liverpool would like to add Guehi now, but consider Giovanni Leoni as first-team ready, and thus believe they have four elite centre-backs options already at the club.’

And now Football Insider claim that Crystal Palace are ‘preparing to accept a new offer’ from Liverpool for Guehi ahead of the transfer deadline.

Their senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool have been having talks with Crystal Palace. There’s been a few offers, but they haven’t yet met Palace’s valuation, there’s been a bit of to and fro between the two clubs.

“Palace have been keen to keep hold of Guehi for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off game against Fredrikstad.

“Now that they’ve safely negotiated that, they’re prepared to let Guehi move on if a suitable offer does come in for him.

“Now it will depend on whether Liverpool are prepared to meet their valuation. They have been hoping the £35-40million valuation would lower, with Palace in a difficult position.

“It’s still up in the air at the minute, but talks are ongoing between the two clubs to see if something can be resolved.”