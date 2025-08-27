According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to ‘get a deal done’ for one of their top transfer targets ‘now’, though this signing hinges on one condition.

Liverpool have made a significant statement since clinching their 20th Premier League title, investing around £290m on signings in this transfer window as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are among Liverpool’s marquee signings, but they remain in the market for further additions before this window closes next Monday.

The Reds still have money to spend following the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah, while Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Ibrahima Konate remain linked with departures.

It has been widely reported that their top priority is to sign another new striker and a centre-back, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi mooted as their main targets.

It has been reported that the Reds have a new bid prepared for Isak as they have been ‘encouraged’ that a deal can be sealed before this window closes.

Guehi is a much cheaper target as he is in the final year of his current contract, though there have been conflicting reports on whether Liverpool will sanction a move this summer or sign him on a free transfer next year.

The England international will be keen to play regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup, but he would have a good chance of consistently starting alongside Virgil van Dijk as Konate has made a poor start to this season.

It has also been reported that Palace are open to his sale so they do not lose him for nothing, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Romano has revealed how much Liverpool are willing to pay for Guehi, with the club ‘ready’ to seal an agreement with Crystal Palace.

However, it is also noted that this deal hinges on one key condition.

Romano said on X: “Understand Liverpool remain in active talks to sign Marc Guehi immediately.

“#LFC are ready to pay over £30m now to get the deal done… but it depends on Crystal Palace.

“If Palace find replacement and let him go, Guehi already said yes to the Reds.”