Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that one Liverpool transfer is “absolutely on”, while he has confirmed an “important” detail on Alexander Isak.

Liverpool remain in the market for signings and could complete at least one more transfer before this summer window closes.

Arne Slot’s side are this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested £290m on additions, but several high-profile exits have raised funds and could help them to end this window with a flourish.

Liverpool’s leading targets are no secret, as it has been widely reported that their top priorities are Isak and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Romano suspects developments in the Isak saga are expected after Monday night’s game between Liverpool and Newcastle.

He has also confirmed one “important” detail and revealed that Newcastle have made a new “call” for a potential replacement “in the last 24 hours”.

“Many questions, of course, on the Alexander Isak deal after all the statements from Isak, from Newcastle, all the people trying to understand what’s going to happen. I think statements on both sides are part of the game,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Now the important part of the story is going to be if Newcastle will find the two strikers they need in order to give the green light to Isak to leave and go to Liverpool. At the moment, Newcastle are still working on strikers. At the moment, still nothing agreed.

“I told you that, for example, in the last 24 hours, they called for Nicolas Jackson. I would keep the name of Jackson [in mind] for Newcastle because interest remains genuine. The situation of Isak remains there, remains absolutely open.

“This weekend with the game, it was always unlikely to see the deal happening. But now we are about to enter the final week, and so let’s see what’s going to happen with Isak. For sure, the player maintains his position: he wants to play for Liverpool Football Club.”

Romano has indicated that a deal with Palace for Guehi is more likely, though. He has claimed that a transfer is “absolutely on”, but work still needs to be done.

“Crystal Palace would love to keep Guehi at the club. That’s very clear. Steve Parish, chairman of the club, also said that if he wants to sign a new contract, he can stay. Yes, but Guehi has a clear intention not to sign any new deal and to try a new chapter, and that new chapter is Liverpool Football Club,” Romano added.

“I keep saying that. I maintain my position. Now, we have to see if Liverpool and Crystal Palace can agree on a deal this summer. My understanding is that the two clubs are still talking. The two clubs are still in conversation, and the deal for Guehi is absolutely on.

“Despite signing Giovanni Leoni – you remember what I told you two weeks ago, Leoni and Guehi, Guehi and Leoni, and that remains the case – Liverpool want to sign both. Will they be able to reach an agreement with Palace? We will see, but the conversation is still ongoing.”