According to reports, Newcastle United have ‘agreed personal terms’ with a striker to replace Liverpool target Alexander Isak amid four key factors.

The Magpies are enduring a torrid summer window as they have missed out on several leading transfer targets, including James Trafford, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle are tenth in our biggest spenders in Europe ranking after landing Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey, but they still face the prospect of losing Isak to Liverpool.

The relationship between Isak and Newcastle has broken down as the world-class striker has spat his dummy out in pursuit of his desired move to Liverpool, who are reportedly ready to lodge a bid that’s closer to his reported valuation.

However, it has also been mentioned that Newcastle will not sanction Isak’s exit until they land two strikers, with it hoped that Yoane Wissa and another new forward will join

However, with Newcastle finding it difficult to land a suitable replacement, fresh reports from the Express and Star claimed they have turned to Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as their rivals ‘face a fight to keep him’.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong breakout season for Wolves in 2024/25, grabbing 14 goals and four assists in the Premier League.

Express and Star reporter Liam Keen claims Larsen has already “agreed personal terms” with Newcastle, who would need to pay £60m to secure his services.

“Larsen, as we understand it, is being professional, continuing to train and play and is not attempting to force a move. But we also understand he’s agreed personal terms with Newcastle,” Keen claimed on the E&S Wolves podcast.

“And obviously, if the move was to materialise, he’d be open to it, which is understandable with them being in Europe and obviously spending a lot of money at the moment.

“And Wolves’ position for a player that they spent £2.5m to sign on loan fee and then an extra £23m this summer to sign, so £25.5m total package over the last couple of years to make him a permanent Wolves player, we understand it would take a package of at least £60 million for Wolves to consider. That doesn’t mean he goes for that price, negotiations will be ongoing.”

As well as the fee, Keen has also raised Wolves’ need for replacements, Wissa and Isak as three other factors that could impact Newcastle’s move for Larsen.

“As you mentioned, with intermediaries, the clubs aren’t in contact at the moment but if things press on further, the clubs will be in contact. And the £60m package would be enough for a conversation, as we understand it at the moment,” Keen added.

“He scored 14 Premier League goals last season, he’s integral to the way Wolves play, he’s a very important player.

“And as we say, Wolves are very, very desperate to keep hold of him, particularly because of the player he is, but also where they are in the window. If he was to go, Wolves would need to bring in two forwards as a replacement.

“It very much depends, obviously, on Newcastle trying to get Wissa,. The situation with Isak, with him, is at an impasse at the moment.

“So there are things that will impact whether Newcastle make an official bid for him or not. But if they do, and it’s around that figure, Wolves will have a big decision to make.”