According to reports, one Chelsea transfer is ‘in danger’ of collapse due to a ‘big problem’, but two other players are close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been very active in this summer’s transfer window as they are second to Liverpool in our ranking of the biggest spenders in Europe.

Despite this, the Blues have more business to do before this summer’s window closes, with Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho among their leading transfer targets.

However, it has been widely reported that they need exits to raise funds for these two signings, with Christopher Nkunku a prime candidate to leave.

Nkunku has dropped further in the pecking order following the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap and he has been heavily linked with a possible Bundesliga return.

German journalist Christian Falk claims Nkunku “would rather” sign for Bayern Munich over RB Leipzig, though a move to the Bundesliga champions is ‘in danger’ due to one ‘big problem’.

“Leipzig is now a competitor for Bayern for Christoper Nkunku this summer. The Bundesliga outfit is now playing poker with FC Bayern for the signing of Nkunku,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“The Frenchman himself would rather go to Munich. However, there is a problem. The supervisory board has, so far, only given permission for a loan deal for Nkunku. This puts director of sport Max Eberl under pressure.

“The player and his agent, Pini Zahavi, want this transfer to happen this summer. However, Chelsea only wants a permanent sale – the bosses at Stamford Bridge have made that explicitly clear.”

Thenkfully for Chelsea, they are working on other exits and Falk claims Aaron Anselmino is “more likely” than Trevoh Chalobah to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s true: BVB wants defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. The footballer perfectly fits the profile Dortmund are looking for,” Falk revealed.

“However, the German outfit only wants to bring the 26-year-old centre-back in on loan. He was previously on loan with Crystal Palace until the beginning of 2025.

“He has a market value of €25m [£21.6m] and is contracted at Chelsea until 2028. At this present time, Dortmund are more likely to sign Aarón Anselmino on a loan deal.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, Dortmund could complete a double deal with Chelsea “today” as they are also working on a deal for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

“Chelsea are very clear: permanent or nothing for Chukwuemeka. Today, Friday, could be a really important day for this deal because Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be in direct club-to-club talks to close the deal. Chukwuemeka to Dortmund, permanent transfer, €20 million, add-ons and heavy sell-on clause,” Romano said.

“And Aaron Anselmino to Dortmund on loan, no buy option. This is the structure discussed between Chelsea and Dortmund.

“Anselmino say yes to a Dortmund loan. Chukwuemeka wants to go to Dortmund despite interest from Italy, interest from Leipzig.”