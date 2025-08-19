Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, as they are “very ready” to submit a “new proposal”.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Isak over the past year and they remain interested in the Newcastle star even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

Isak has been mooted as a dream signing for Liverpool, who are unwilling to pass up on the opportunity to sign the world-class striker after he informed Newcastle of his intention to leave this summer.

The 25-year-old scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season and is reportedly valued at around £150m as he is under contract until 2028.

But with Newcastle holding firm on their demands, Isak has spat his dummy out in an attempt to force an exit, as he has been training alone and missed his current side’s opening Premier League game of the season.

Liverpool have already had a bid worth a potential total fee of £120m turned down by Newcastle, with reports suggesting that they will return with an improved offer if/when the Magpies land a suitable replacement or two.

In an ideal world, Newcastle would want Isak to remain at the club, but Romano has revealed the striker’s latest ‘strong message’ to club chiefs.

“Onto the big case of Alexander Isak. What I can tell you is that Newcastle have received another strong message from the player,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Over the past few weeks, Newcastle have always tried to approach Isak to say ‘are you sure there is not even one single way to continue together?’ They even offered him a new contract with a record salary for the club that includes an exit clause to let the player go in 2026.

“Isak again is saying ‘no chance’. Isak has no intention to change his mind and those close to Isak maintain the same position – only Liverpool.”

Romano has also provided an update on Liverpool’s stance as they are “very ready” to raise their offer and their “focus is very clear”.

“Obviously, Newcastle need a replacement, maybe two strikers. At the moment, Brentford are still blocking Yoane Wissa – but Newcastle remain confident on receiving the green light,” Romano added.

“Then to find the new striker because they would need a proper number nine in order to give the green light for Isak.

“What’s Liverpool’s position? Very silent, very quiet, but not sleeping on this one. Liverpool are ready to bid again for Isak. Liverpool will be very ready with a new proposal if Newcastle open the doors.

“Forget about Liverpool not bidding. They are very ready and this story is entering its really hot stages. Liverpool never approached any other striker and the focus is very clear: they are waiting to see what’s going to happen with Newcastle.

“The player is very clear, the club is very clear and they are just waiting to be together as soon as possible.”