Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that one Liverpool star has performed a significant U-turn on his future at the Premier League giants.

Liverpool have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they are ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

The Reds have invested around £290m on new signings, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong among their most notable additions.

Arne Slot‘s side remain in the market for one or two more additions before this window closes, with recent reports indicating that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi are their main targets.

Liverpool still have money to spend as the exits of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah have raised funds, while more players could leave before this window closes.

Recent reports have suggested that Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate and/or Federico Chiesa could join Nunez, Diaz and Quansah in leaving, though the latter is currently leaning towards remaining at Liverpool.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only signing during the 2024/25 campaign as he joined the Premier League giants for a cut-price fee of around £12m from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Italy international became surplus to requirements at Juventus following the appointment of Thiago Motta as head coach, while his poor injury record also impacted his standing at the club.

Despite this, Liverpool opted to take a punt on Chiesa as he has previously proven for Italy that he has a high ceiling and could be a bargain if he returns to form.

Chiesa was not given many opportunities during his debut season as he barely featured for Slot’s side, with his lack of opportunities in 2024/25 fuelling speculation linking him with a return to Serie A this summer.

However, Chiesa is yet to seal an exit and he scored a vital goal off the bench as Liverpool beat AFC Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield in their opening game of the 2025/26 season.

Now, Romano has revealed that Chiesa and his team have ‘informed’ Liverpool that he are keen to remain at the club.

He said on X: ‘Federico Chiesa and his agent have informed Liverpool about clear desire to stay at the club.

‘Chiesa considered to leave in June/July when #LFC rejected bids for Diaz and Federico was left out of Asian tour.

‘Now Diaz left, more space and that goal to open new chapter.’