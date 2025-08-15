Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho’s potential transfer from Man Utd to Chelsea is now ‘very, very advanced’.

The Red Devils are looking to offload a number of players as they look to raise money for further incomings after landing the big-name signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are the four main players they are currently looking to move on with the former two edging closer to transfers away.

There are rumours that Sancho is now negotiating his salary ahead of a potential move to Roma, while Chelsea reckon they can get Man Utd to reduce their price for Garnacho.

And now Romano has brought a long Man Utd update about a number of transfers in and out, revealing that the Red Devils and Chelsea are “very, very advanced” on Garnacho after holding “talks in the background”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Toby Collyer goes to West Bromwich Albion, but it’s just a loan. When I talk about players it’s about the big names. For Alejandro Garnacho, talks in the background between Chelsea and Man Utd are well underway.

“Chelsea are working on this Garnacho deal and they have an agreement with Garnacho. I know that in the media it’s not that present, but trust me behind the scenes the Garnacho deal is very, very advanced and Man Utd are prepared to sell Garnacho on a permanent transfer.

“For Antony, Real Betis are interested and they are still working on the deal. Let’s see if financially they can do it or if other clubs will jump into it.

“Jadon Sancho – an official bid arrived today from Roma. Roma have offered a loan with an obligation to buy under easy conditions worth a transfer fee of €20m. So around €23m as a total package between loan fee and the full package including the obligation to buy under easy conditions.

“Sancho is open to making his move to Italy, but we’re still waiting to understand if he’s going to agree personal terms with Roma or not.

“Sancho is in conversations with Roma, but he is still not opening the doors to Turkish clubs. Besikas were interested but Sancho never opened the doors. Why? Because Sancho now is giving priority to Europe.”

Romano added: “With all these stories, Sancho, Antony and Garnacho from Man Utd, it could be important to raise some money and see what happens with the Baleba story.

“Baleba is keen on a move to Man Utd and there are no problems on personal terms, but the deal depends on Brighton and Brighton will not make it easy.”