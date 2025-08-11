Alexander Isak might not be joining Liverpool but Spurs could ‘surely get the deal done’ as part of their £350m summer spend.

Celebrate good times…come on

You might have missed it because you were watching the actual football like a bloody fool, but Hugo Ekitike did a ‘talky hands’ celebration after his goal for Liverpool in the Community Shield. So of course…

‘Hugo Ekitike celebration sends clear message after Liverpool goal vs Crystal Palace’ – Liverpool Echo.

‘Hugo Ekitike’s celebration shows true feelings about Alexander Isak transfer talk’ – Daily Express.

‘Hugo Ekitike sends cryptic message to Liverpool transfer critics in Community Shield’ – Liverpool.com

‘Hugo Ekitike’s Liverpool celebration speaks volumes amid Alexander Isak transfer talk’ – Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

‘Hugo Ekitike sends Alexander Isak transfer message after £79m star’s first Liverpool goal’ – Mirror.

It’s like a full house of celebrations bingo.

Clear message ✔

True feelings ✔

Cryptic message ✔

Speaks volumes ✔

Some may wonder if a message can be simultaneously both ‘clear’ and ‘cryptic’ but that wondering would be unnecessarily cynical; of course Ekitike was sending a cryptic/clear message by ‘mimicking a talking gesture with his hands’. And it was definitely a ‘transfer message’ about Alexander Isak for many, many reasons but mostly SEO and delicious clicks.

Alexander the Ungrateful

While Liverpool are widely thought to be withdrawing from the Alexander Isak race (for now), the Head of Football at football.london has been amusing himself with some fan fiction that coincidentally crowbars ‘Isak hijack’ into the headline…

Rodrygo signs, Isak hijack – Tottenham £350m transfer splash to hand Thomas Frank dream squad

Yes, that’s Thomas Frank’s ‘dream squad’ that casually includes a British transfer record signing in the second biggest ever transfer window spend ever. Seems normal.

We can just about stretch our brains to Tottenham signing Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, though both would be disappointed if they ended the summer at Spurs rather than Liverpool or Arsenal but…

If Tottenham want to sign another winger they should look no further than Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move to north London regularly this summer. He would likely cost around £80million.

Simple, right?

Let’s just ignore the fact that football.london themselves said last month that ‘there is nothing in Tottenham links to Rodrygo’ on the back of reports from Spain that he wanted a ‘bigger’ club than Spurs. A ‘bigger’ club? Does he not know that the team that finished 17th last season is about to spend £350m?

But never mind Rodrygo (they ‘should look no further’ than a man who would never join them, apparently), let’s get to the real juice…

Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move across London if Richarlison were to leave, but he would cost around £70million to £80million too. Tottenham might be better served going all out to hijack Liverpool’s move to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United instead.

It’s so bloody obvious that the only real question is this: Why did they not think of this before?

They would clearly be ‘better served’ going ‘all out’ to sign a player currently not training with Newcastle because he desperately wants to join Liverpool. They could not sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest but they should just swan up to the north-east and offer a British record fee for the best footballer even vaguely available this summer.

The Magpies want £150million and rejected a bid of around £110million from Liverpool for the Swede, who could join compatriots Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall at Spurs. A bid of around £125million would surely get the deal done, without having to reach the £150million mark and still leave Spurs with £27.5million in the bank.

It would ‘surely get the deal done’ if we entirely ignore the fact that there is almost zero chance Isak would leave Newcastle United for Tottenham.

All that and Spurs would still have money in the bank for Antonee Robinson.

The pay-off line is a belter:

A sum of £350million does not go very far, does it?

In this Spurs utopia, they have signed Isak, Eze, Guehi, Rodrygo and Robinson. It feels quite far.

What condition my condition was in…

But hang on, could Alexander Isak still in fact join Liverpool?

Alexander Isak to get Liverpool green light on two conditions as last-minute transfer off

There ain’t no Liverpool optimism like the Liverpool optimism of Reach’s US-facing title and the combined efforts of a ‘Sport Central Audience Writer’ and a ‘Sports Writer U-35s’.

Those ‘two conditions’ in full:

The first is that Newcastle secure two elite forwards to replace Isak, and the second is that Liverpool table a £150 million offer, which translates to roughly $202M.

They have obviously forgot the third condition: Spurs don’t get their first with their £125m offer that will ‘surely get the deal done’.