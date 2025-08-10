Romano reveals Isak to Liverpool ‘absolutely likely’ after what Newcastle have ‘told’ Howe

A deal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer is still “absolutely likely” for Liverpool, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds were given very little chance of signing the Sweden international earlier in the summer after Newcastle doubled down on their not for sale stance following their qualification for the Champions League.

However, following an approach from Liverpool, Isak made it clear to the Magpies hierarchy that he wanted to leave St James’ Park for Anfield this summer.

Subsequently Liverpool made a £110m bid for Isak, which was immediately rejected by Newcastle, with the Reds claiming they wouldn’t bid again for the Swede this summer.

That is believed to be posturing with Arne Slot’s side ready to go back in once Newcastle have found a replacement and the Magpies make it clear that they are willing to negotiate.

A report in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday insisted that Newcastle owners PIF have told Isak that ‘you’re going nowhere’ this summer despite interest from Liverpool.

READ: Every ‘world-class’ player in the Premier League: Arsenal trio join Liverpool quartet on 16-man list

It is believed that the Saudi Arabian owners have ‘put their foot down and insist Sweden striker will not join Liverpool this summer’.

But when asked about the report in the Telegraph, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “That’s not something I’m aware of. Of course, there’s discussions going on all the time that I’m not party to. I have no knowledge of that.”

Romano insists the report in the newspaper is not what he’s heard with the Italian journalist claiming that Liverpool’s move for Isak is “absolutely on, absolutely concrete and absolutely likely”.

Transfer expert Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We had some news saying that Newcastle communicated to Alexander Isak that he is not going to be sold this summer. I’m not aware of that, and also Eddie Howe, over the evening, said ‘I’m not aware of that’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool transfer boost as Howe rejects claims Newcastle have told Isak ‘you’re going nowhere’

👉 Liverpool ‘enter race’ to hijack Man Utd transfer as Romano reveals when £104m deal could be done

👉 Liverpool would be ‘insane’ to pay £150m for Isak as Reds supporters have ‘memories of goldfish’

“The manager of Newcastle has been told: ‘Why don’t you give Isak the chance to return, and why don’t you try to change his mind?’. “And he said: ‘If it was that easy, obviously I wanted to do that’.

“But it’s not easy at all because Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool. He maintains his position, he doesn’t want to extend the contract, he wants the Liverpool move and Liverpool want Alexander Isak. So that deal remains absolutely on, absolutely concrete and absolutely likely.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is “almost disappointed” that Isak is set to lose the love he has from Newcastle fans if he leaves this summer.

Carragher said on The Overlap: I’ve had this at Liverpool. Sometimes a player outgrows the team. You’re a team who will fight to qualify for the Champions League. He can play in a team that can win it.

“When that gap becomes too big, that’s when you’ve got a problem. It happened to us with Liverpool with Steven Gerrard, but we were lucky that he was a Liverpool fan and he was from the city.

“If Steven Gerrard wasn’t a Liverpool fan, he would’ve left, because he was here [up high] and the team was there [down low].”

On players, such as Isak, looking to force a move, Carragher added: “I’m not just talking about Isak. I’m talking about players trying to get out of clubs. You’re saying you’re injured when you’re not or you’re not turning up for training.

“I’m 99.9% per cent certain I would never do that. That club have brought you over, they’re paying your wages, you’re a god to the supporters.

“For Newcastle fans, winning the Carabao Cup is like winning the Champions League. He is a god.

“I’m not saying he shouldn’t want to move. I can understand him saying to Eddie Howe, ‘I’ve been amazing, you can get a big fee for me, Liverpool is another level, they’re not happy to be in the Champions League, they want to win the Champions League’.

“I get that, but I don’t think he’s conducted himself really well and he’s going to lose that love he’s had. I’m almost disappointed.”