Manchester United are coming for Liverpool and the title, while Newcastle have no hope of winning the Alexander Isak battle if they play one particular card.

View from a Swede on Isak

My Swedish wife often visits the hallowed halls of the mailbox but is too shy to email. I feel obliged to make this point on her behalf because, as ever, she’s right:

“When someone said the Swedish coach might drop Isak if he doesn’t play for his club I was wondering if they were being sarcastic, because it’s such a ludicrous idea to me.

We don’t have many players that good and he’s one of the faces of Swedish football. He could sit on his ass for a year and still get picked”.

Gina, via Aidan (who has made the same incorrect point himself but hopes she never finds out), Lfc

No idea why they want him. We make stars we don’t but them

Angela B

Juggernauts

Reading Howard’s mail made me think that Arne and his team likely have way more than half a dozen systems already worked out for the current squad which if it stays the same would certainly be updated / tuned during the long season .

A large amount of rotation will also be in place with the goal of having a reasonably fresh 16 for the Champions league final date in Budapest ( where most Hungarians have probably become LFC supporters by now ).

This is simply because rotation and end of season fitness is one of his & his teams strong suits . Not forgetting the total football ethos of multiple player’s ability to play multiple positions .

I can only really see Pep’s City , Lucho’s PSG and Hansi Flick’s Barca getting in the way of this new red juggernaut and two of those do not have to deal with the relentlessness of premier league football .

Peter ( lots of important transfers can still happen ) Andalucia .

So a poster asked where will everyone play.

I think you can sort of tell how we will play and where everyone will play based on two things –

1. Who we bought (more specifically their skillset)

2. The history of the manager

We bought a bunch of players who all have one specific skill in common, and we have sold a bunch of players who don’t have it.

Under klopp the aim was to either win it back quick or if in our own half move the ball up top quick, this is why midfield was often workhorses and Trent was leaned on heavily for his passing. It’s also why klopp went for Darwen (a striker who if he timed his runs better would score lots of goals in that system).

We sold Trent, we sold Darwen, we will probably sell Elliot as well. And we brought in kerkez, frimpong, ekitike, wirtz and (maybe?) isak. Anyone see what they have in common?

They are all very good players at carrying the ball through defensive lines, same goes for McAllister and gravenberch. Rather than launching the ball forward as we did under klopp slot will rely more heavily on players keeping the ball at their feet and moving with it or short fast passing.

2. He is a Dutch manager, another thing all these players have in common is they can play dual roles. So the worries about where will wirtz play if we sign isak etc are a bit unfounded. There is likely going to be a lot of swapping and changing similar to what PSG did in the champions League and Cruyff’s Barcelona used to do. The reason is this is a very difficult system to man mark and players like Mac and Salah will benefit as teams can’t double up.

Stop worrying. He won the league in his first year with no signings, I’m sure he has a reason for the things he’s doing.

Lee

Why Manchester United can shock everyone and win the title

There’s a quiet confidence building at Manchester United, and for once it’s not based on nostalgia or blind hope. It’s built on a manager who’s had a full pre-season, three new attackers who each bring something different, and a schedule with no European distractions. Add in rivals with their own uncertainties, and there’s a genuine case to be made: United can go all the way this season.

Rúben Amorim finally gets his clean slate

When Amorim came in last season, he was thrown into the middle of a campaign with someone else’s squad. This summer has been different. He’s had the time to drill his principles, set his standards, and build the side in his image. Amorim has shown he can win trophies in Portugal, but this is the first time he gets to start from zero at Old Trafford.

An attack that looks genuinely dangerous

If there’s been one major weakness in recent seasons, it’s that United’s attack has felt predictable. That’s no longer the case.

Benjamin Šeško: Tall, quick, strong in the air, and able to finish with either foot. A proper focal point.

Bryan Mbeumo: Direct, tireless, and difficult to mark. His runs inside from the right create space and his delivery from set pieces is a weapon.

Matheus Cunha: The link man. Good close control, clever movement, and the ability to knit attacks together.

This isn’t just adding more goals. It’s adding different types of goals – headers, long-range efforts, first-time finishes, link play – so opponents can’t predict the threat.

No Europe, no problem

One-game weeks are a huge advantage. No Thursday night flights, no rotating half the team for the weekend. It’s more rest, more tactical work, and more energy for the Premier League. Leicester used that to shock the world in 2015/16. Nottingham Forest in 2024/25 spent months in the top four when nobody expected it. A clear calendar can make a massive difference.

The element of surprise

Last season’s United was not Amorim’s United. This is. Opponents don’t yet know how to deal with Šeško, Mbeumo and Cunha together. That unpredictability could fuel a strong start, and in this league, early momentum can carry a team a long way.

The rivals aren’t invincible

Liverpool have brought in new players, but it always takes time for signings to bed in. Manchester City were a little off their usual pace last season and there’s no guarantee they’ll be flawless this time. Arsenal remain strong, but still need to prove they can go the distance under real pressure.

Momentum is everything

Title races often swing on ten-game bursts where a team collects 25 points or more. United have the conditions to produce one of those runs early on – a fresh squad, a manager’s system clicking into place, and new signings bringing belief. Get that run in before Christmas and the title talk becomes serious.

It’s not about being the best on paper

City are still favourites on paper, Arsenal probably look more settled, and Liverpool’s attack remains dangerous. But titles aren’t won on paper. They’re won on the pitch, in the grind, when preparation meets opportunity. Leicester proved it in 2016. Forest showed last season that sustained form over months is possible even for an outsider.

United have the manager, the variety in attack, the focus of a one-game week, and rivals who may not be at full tilt. Keep the key players fit and make the most of the early fixtures, and this could be the season Old Trafford finally gets to celebrate the Premier League trophy again.

Not blind optimism. A real possibility.

Mustafa

A head of the game

Last week I was going to write in about how Arsenal needed to adjust their playing style to suit Gyökeres’. That is sit back and give the opposition the ball so we can break away. I know it’s only a couple of freindles but it would appear he’s quite happy to adjust to ours, especially with the class of Zubimendi on the teamsheet!

Apparently Gyōkeres can’t head for toffee….maybe that’s because Sporting didn’t play that sort football. They sit back and play breakaway football and don’t cross the ball in…..we do and Gyōkeres capatilised on them. Xubimendi looks class too.

Looking forward to the Brighton flop playing for the Gooners!

Chris, Croydon

Can’t wait

How is it that the first big weekend is Man Utd. v. Arsenal?

That cheeky fixture computer.

Gaptoothfreak, Pluto, Man. Utd.

United have signed Šeško — glad that one didn’t drag on, United staying true to their reputation for swift, decisive transfers.

However, on the opening day, Arsenal will have the striker Amorim wanted at the start of the summer, while United will have the striker Arteta wanted.

It’s a funny old game.

Chris

Serenity

As a Newcastle fan of some 50 years regarding this summer

First, and most importantly, the Serenity prayer states very clearly “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference”

I learned many years ago I cannot influence what goes on in the transfer market nor the management of my team and therefore decided not to worry about it. Yes I would like to see Newcastle sign more players, yes I would very much like Isak to stay, yes I would like the team to be strengthened but I have NO CONTROl over any of this so do not worry about it. I acknowledge this will anger the publishers of websites such as yours who depend on so-called fans rushing to agonise over every latest rumor, gossip, piece of misinformation regularly published in search of eyeballs for advertisements, but so be it.

And second, I don’t think Newcastle United’s Inability to attract players is because the club is located somewhere near the Arctic Circle. As much as it pains me to say this, Sunderland appear to have done a really good job this summer bringing in new quality players (seven not including loanees) so I don’t think being located north of The Wall with WhiteWalkers our biggest fans plays much of a role here. I think in Newcstale’s case it has more to do with the breakdown in management since Amanda left. But again, I have no control over this, so do not worry.

Anyways having endured the Ashley years to be talking about Champions League football this coming season really is quite remarkable.

JH. NUFC

Do we feel for Palace?

Nick, Bristol, writes that he and most football fans hope for the judgment against Palace to be overturned.

Do we?

I am really not sure and that’s because it doesn’t concern my club, so I have not followed the details, but if I am not mistaken, Forest had the (exact?) same issue when they could see they might qualify for the CL (Europe) and the owner reacted and sold his shares. Is this correct?

It may have been more of a wild shot for Palace to win the FA Cup, but they could have backed themselves and brought their house in order in time. Correct?

If the answer is yes to those two questions, then I am not sure I have much sympathy for them.

Andreas, despite them having the best name of any football club, Brussels