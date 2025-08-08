Liverpool have been knocked back twice as they approached Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already done lots of business this summer with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season on Merseyside and now the Reds hierarchy are putting their full support behind him.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has emerged as a realistic target for Liverpool this summer after he made it clear that he wants to leave St James’ Park for Anfield.

The Reds have already had a bid rejected of £110m and could come back in for Isak – but it would depend on Newcastle’s stance and if the Magpies have brought in a replacement.

There have been reports that Liverpool could switch their attention to an expensive deal for Barcola instead after losing Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update earlier this week, he said: “The Isak deal is absolutely still alive. In case the Isak deal can’t happen because Newcastle decide to close their doors and not proceed with this one, Bradley Barcola is the dream option in terms of wingers.

“Because for Liverpool, the striker is Isak. If they can’t get Isak, there is the possibility of going for a winger in that case and Bradley Barcola is seen as a dream target internally at Liverpool.

“As of today, Liverpool have not made contact with the agents. Liverpool have not contacted Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are not negotiating for Barcola.”

While another transfer journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Bradley is a bit like Rodrygo (another player of interest to Liverpool) – too good not to ask about.

“There is some interest from Liverpool. They are one of the sides who have a long-standing interest.

“Intermediaries have been busy, checking on potential clubs he could join. Much would depend, like Rodrygo, on the player pushing. Liverpool won’t just bid for no reason. If they think the player wants to move they may look to do a deal.

“As it stands PSG are strong in their stance – Barcola is not for sale and it would take crazy money to get him. £100m plus. However, if the player pushes, I am told it could become interesting. But PSG insist they have heard nothing.”

And now ESPN claim that Barcola is ‘keen to remain’ at the European champions PSG after they ‘rejected two approaches from Liverpool for the 22-year-old’.

The Ligue 1 side ‘rejected one approach from Liverpool earlier this summer and a second on Wednesday’ while Bayern Munich have also enquired.

On Isak, ESPN adds: ‘Liverpool have made one offer for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, but a source has told ESPN that the club are not currently planning a second bid for the striker.’