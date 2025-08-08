According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have picked out ‘three’ potential replacements for James Maddison and will ‘meet all’ of Liverpool’s ‘demands’.

Spurs have been in the market for a new attacking midfielder throughout this summer’s transfer window as they have already missed out on Nottingham Forest standout Morgan Gibbs-White after being accused of tapping up the England international.

Tottenham’s need for a new attacking midfielder has increased in recent days as Maddison has suffered an ACL injury and is set to be out for six to seven months.

The north London side confirmed Maddison‘s injury in a statement on their club website on Thursday morning.

The statement read: ‘We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

‘The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during our pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul. His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.

‘Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way.’

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is a potential replacement for Maddison as he is looking increasingly likely to leave the Premier League holders.

Elliott sparkled for England’s U21s this summer as they won the European Championships, but was only a bit-part player for Liverpool last season and they appear open to sanctioning his exit as they look to raise funds for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The Liverpoool star is also attracting interest from RB Leipzig as they are looking for a replacement for Chelsea-bound Xavi Simons, though a report from Football Transfers claims Spurs have made ‘significant progress’ as they look to secure his services.

Spurs are said to be ‘accelerating’ a move for Elliott, though he is among ‘three options’ to replace Maddison.

New Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is also said to have ‘outlined his plans’ for Elliott to the versatile midfielder, while club chiefs are ‘willing to meet all of Liverpool’s demands’.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the deal have confirmed that Frank held direct conversations with Elliott last week, in which he pitched a vision of deploying the Liverpool attacking midfielder in the No.10 role. The former Brentford boss, recently installed at Spurs, is said to be a strong admirer of Elliott’s technical quality and sees him as central to his attacking plans. ‘Elliott, who made only two Premier League starts for Liverpool last season, is understood to be keen on securing regular first-team football and views a switch to Tottenham as an ideal opportunity to stake a claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad next year. ‘FootballTransfers has learned that Liverpool are open to selling Elliott for a fee in the region of €46 million (£40m), with the Reds insistent on including a buy-back clause in any deal. Sources suggest Tottenham are willing to meet all of Liverpool’s demands on this front, a key factor in the positive trajectory of negotiations.’

The report claims Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho are the other players under consideration at Tottenham.