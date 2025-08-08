Liverpool are unlikely to sign Alexander Isak until after August 25 as Newcastle could make the Reds wait until the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Isak has been seen as a dream signing for Arne Slot this summer with Liverpool given very little chance of landing the Sweden international earlier in the summer.

Newcastle’s strong stance that he is not for sale, coupled with their Champions League qualification, seemed certain to keep Isak at St James’ Park for the upcoming season.

However, Liverpool were recently given encouragement when Isak made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he wanted to pursue a move to Anfield this summer.

The Reds subsequently submitted a £110m offer for Isak, who scored 23 Premier League goals in 34 matches last term, which was instantly rejected by Newcastle.

Liverpool will now bide their time before bidding again as they wait for assurances that Newcastle are willing to negotiate once they have signed a replacement.

There have been rumours that Newcastle want £150m to sell Isak if they are forced into the sale by player pressure but Liverpool boss Slot was coy on their interest.

During a press conference on Friday, Slot asked about signing Isak, to which he replied: “As you know, from me and I think every manager works like this, you never talk about players that are not yours.

“I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike], who we have signed and who has done really well until now.

“We are very happy with the squad and have every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. OK, players left but we brought players in as well and youngsters are doing good.

“At this moment of time, Darwin [Nunez] might leave, indeed, but things are not signed so we need to wait a few days until that is completely done but there is indeed a chance he is going to leave.”

And now Chronicle Live claims that the ‘transfer date’ for Isak ‘leaves Liverpool sweating as Newcastle United roll out new plan’ for the Swede’s future.

Despite being told to train by himself by Eddie Howe, the ‘Chronicle Live understands that Isak is not isolated by the rest of the squad and hasn’t be shunned, with senior team-mates supporting him amid the summer uncertainty.’

It is claimed that Newcastle are ‘not in a hurry to see is the sight of Isak in a Liverpool shirt going up against them in the opening home fixture of the season on August 25’.

The report adds: ‘That’s another thing Newcastle have control over as they aim to start the season in positive manner and insiders feel that they are hardly going to “assist” the Reds into getting three points.’

In summary, the Geordies ‘will try to sign a striker or two regardless of Isak’s situation and Liverpool may have to wait until the end of the month for any type of breakthrough on one of their big targets.’