Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak “has been ostracised by his own actions” as a fresh Liverpool transfer verdict has emerged.

The Reds have been extremely successful in the transfer market so far this summer with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike all joining.

But they are not done there with Liverpool launching a £110m bid to sign Isak, which was rejected by Newcastle, but a deal for the Swede could still get done this summer.

There were doubts Liverpool had any chance of landing Isak this summer after Newcastle insisted he was not for sale – but Isak’s decision to tell the Magpies hierarchy that he wants to leave has changed things.

Isak, who is nursing a thigh issue, did not go on Newcastle’s pre-season tour, instead training at Real Sociedad’s facilities, and has since been made to train alone by Eddie Howe.

On Thursday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that a move to Liverpool is “absolutely still alive” but that the Reds could use that money to bring in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The Isak deal is absolutely still alive. In case the Isak deal can’t happen because Newcastle decide to close their doors and not proceed with this one, Bradley Barcola is the dream option in terms of wingers.

“Because for Liverpool, the striker is Isak. If they can’t get Isak, there is the possibility of going for a winger in that case and Bradley Barcola is seen as a dream target internally at Liverpool.

“As of today, Liverpool have not made contact with the agents. Liverpool have not contacted Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are not negotiating for Barcola.”

And now Sky Sports’ Newcastle expert Mark McAdam has revealed his “gut feeling” on Isak’s future this summer and insists that the Sweden international “has been ostracised by his own actions”.

McAdam said on Sky Sports: “He has been ostracised by his own actions. He hasn’t been forced out because they don’t want him.

“If Alexander Isak had handled it differently, with his head down and training hard, then you get your move.

“My gut feeling is no, he will still be at Newcastle. They don’t want to sell and will only sell if they have a top-class striker in the building.

“Right now, do they have a replacement? No. Is there one out there? Possibly. It seems unlikely.”