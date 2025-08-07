According to reports, Alexander Isak to Liverpool is getting ‘close’ as a ‘raised offer’ has been backed to ‘unlock negotiations’ with Newcastle United.

Liverpool have already spent around £260m on signings this summer, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong their most notable additions.

This places the Premier League champions as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they remain in the market for further signings and have money to spend as Darwin Nunez is set to follow Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving.

Recent reports have indicated that the Reds are scouring the market for a new centre-back and winger, while the recent arrival of Ekitike is not preventing a move for Isak.

The Newcastle star is considered to be one of the world’s best strikers and scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

Isak has attracted interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides in recent months, but it has been widely reported that his heart is set on a move to Liverpool and this transfer remains on the table.

Newcastle are currently working on deals for potential replacements as they are linked with Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins, Nicolas Jackson and Yoane Wissa, while Liverpool are patiently waiting for the right time to make an improved offer.

The Reds have already had a bid worth around £120m rejected by Newcastle, though Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘close’ to a ‘history-making’ deal.

The report boldly claims that Liverpool are ‘willing’ to ‘raise their offer’ and propose an ‘exorbitant fee’ to ‘unblock negotiations.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool are willing to raise their financial offer in order to unblock negotiations that, as of today, remain unresolved. The possibility of this transfer becoming the most expensive in Premier League history is increasingly real. ‘Those close to the player have not commented, although sources close to the club claim he would not be averse to wearing red. Everything points to Liverpool returning to the fray in the coming days with an even bigger offer, trying to convince Newcastle, who, for now, are not budging.’

Work is still to be done, but respected journalist David Ornstein has backed Isak to complete a move to Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Ornstein explained: “I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”