According to reports, Alexander Isak and his team have given a clear response to being ‘exiled’ by Newcastle United, while a replacement ‘wants to join’.

Isak is in limbo at the moment as he has been made to train alone after making it clear to Newcastle chiefs that he wants to leave this summer.

Newcastle’s prized asset has emerged as one of the world’s best strikers and he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

His immense form has attracted interest from elsewhere and the Magpies face an uphill battle as they look to retain their striker, who appears to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have already had a bid of around £120m rejected for Isak and they remain interested in the striker even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that he still has a “very good chance” of leaving Newcastle this summer.

He claimed: “I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”

Now, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed in a report from The Boot Room Football how Isak and his team have responded to being ‘exiled’ by Newcastle, as he is ‘more than happy’ to train alone ‘as he considers his Newcastle career over’.

Bailey has also provided an update on Newcastle’s search for a replacement, as head coach Eddie Howe “appreciates” two options.

“Newcastle are working on the striker situation,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“They already know the market. They are not going back to the drawing board.

“Jackson and Watkins are appreciated by Howe. He likes those two. There is also the likes of Openda, Samu and could we see Evanilson or Muniz be in the conversation? They have been mentioned.

“They are assessing it but I am told they are holding talks. The club know Isak still wants out and they are working on replacing him.

“If and when Wissa arrives, he is seen at the Callum Wilson replacement.”

Twitter account Indykaila News have are emerging as a credible outlet as they have been credited by David Ornstein and have a ‘team of five respected reporters’.

They have claimed that Newcastle already have a green light from Nicolas Jackson, who is ‘clear’ on his desire to join the Magpies.

They tweeted: ‘Exclusive: Nicolas Jackson has made it clear to his agent: he wants to join Newcastle United. The young talent is eager to take the iconic number 9 shirt & make history for the club.

‘@ChelseaFC and @NUFC in talks, Jackson is optimistic that both clubs can reach an agreement. Will he become the next star in the North East? Only time time will tell.’