According to reports, Liverpool have been given a ‘huge boost’ as Alexander Isak’s exit from Newcastle United has ‘escalated’ amid two key factors.

The world-class striker is keen to secure a move elsewhere before this summer transfer window closes as he appears intent on a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Arsenal, European giants and Saudi Pro League sides have also been linked with Isak in recent months, though Liverpool have emerged as his most likely destination.

The Reds have made Isak their dream target, and they remain interested in the Newcastle star after signing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

The opportunity to sign Isak is considered too good to refuse, with reports indicating that he could cost as much as £150m after scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

READ: Arteta suffers ‘bad news’ as high-flying Sesko bears fruit and Harvey Elliott bids farewell



Liverpool are this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested £260m on signings, though they have room to manoeuvre for more additions as Harvey Elliott could follow Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah out of the door to raise funds.

Arne Slot’s side have already had a bid of around £120m rejected for Newcastle and they are likely to return with an improved offer once the Magpies land a replacement.

Newcastle have targeted Benjamin Sesko as a replacement, though David Ornstein has insisted that their failure to land the 22-year-old shouldn’t impact Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak.

Ornstein explained: “I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Isak ‘close’ as ‘raised offer’ tipped to ‘unblock’ Newcastle exit in ‘history-making’ deal

👉 Liverpool: Isak response to ‘exile’ revealed as Chelsea striker gives ‘clear’ decision on Newcastle transfer

👉 Alexander Isak next? Ten Premier League players who went on strike to force a transfer



Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Isak’s exit from Newcastle is ‘escalating’ amid the ‘brewing crisis’ at the Premier League club.

This is said to be a ‘huge boost’ for Liverpool, whose ‘hopes’ of landing Isak have increased for two reasons.

Firstly, ‘insiders claim that Isak feels undervalued, particularly amid what he perceives as a lacklustre transfer window’ as ‘Newcastle’s failure to attract high-profile reinforcements has only amplified the striker’s discontent’.

Newcastle United’s head coach is said to be ‘compounding matters’, with ‘sources describing Isak’s relationship with Eddie Howe as fractured’ and has ‘broken down’.