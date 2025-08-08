Liverpool have been told to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on “loan” as he is “not worth” more than £120m at the moment.

The Reds remain interested in signing Isak after landing Hugo Ekitke for around £80m, as the Newcastle star is widely reported to be their dream signing.

Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season, and he’s decided he’s ready for the next step of his career and his heart is reportedly set on a move to Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side have already had a bid of around £120m for Isak turned down by Newcastle, but it has been suggested that they could return with an improved offer for the £150m-rated striker once the Magpies secure a replacement.

However, former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has warned Liverpool against signing Isak, explaining why it could be “too much” for Slot if the Newcastle star is added to the head coach’s current list of options.

“I saw the Ekitike assist for the Salah goal against Athletic Club, and it did remind me of myself teeing up Robbie Fowler. And we had a really good relationship. And I think that an attacking unit, it’s not just about numbers,” Collymore said in his column for Caught Offisde.

“Liverpool fans will say that they want the right amount of players to be able to get through the number of tournaments they’re in, which is a lot.

“But here’s no point in Ekitike and Gakpo having prolonged spells as substitutes. Because I think that both are good enough – especially, considering that he should be a regular starter given the money that was spent on him.

“You’ve still got Mo Salah, who’s going to start. They had to fill the gap with the tragedy of Diogo Jota, as well as the sale of Luis Diaz. So three players out, now that Nunez is going to Saudi Arabia. But I think that Wirtz, Ekitike, Salah, Isak and Gakpo could be too much.

“And it’s not just the number of five attackers that they would have. Mo Salah is top man, and at Newcastle, Isak has been top man.

“One of them – probably Isak – will have to play differently, as I did when I joined Liverpool because I was having to support Robbie Fowler.”

Despite this, Collymore reckons his former club should make a ploy for a loan deal as they shouldn’t pay “more than £120m”.

“Still, there is scope for Liverpool to sign Isak, but if Newcastle are going to be asking for more than £120m, I don’t think he’s worth it now.

“Maybe they get a loan done now or in January, before revisiting the situation next summer – when he would be cheaper, provided that he does not sign a new contract.

“At that point, it can also be established whether he would be main man or Salah, depending on the latter’s numbers during the upcoming season.”